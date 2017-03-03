Media picks up fake news pumped out by left-wing group

MADISON, Wis. — In the era of fake news, perhaps it’s no wonder that Milwaukee mainstream media feverishly jumped on board a phony story about U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson locking out constituents.

CBS 58 was among several news organizations that showcased the story of Earl Good, a Milwaukee man who received a cease-and-desist letter from Johnson’s office last month.

The story highlighted the apparent struggle of a “Vietnam veteran” and a “concerned citizen” who was told to beat it by the Oshkosh Republican’s staff.

CBS 58 noted Good’s “persistence” in making hundreds of phone calls attempting to get through to Johnson regarding his concerns about Republicans’ drive to repeal and replace Obamacare and the cabinet selections of President Donald Trump. At the bottom of the story, a Johnson spokesperson states that “very infrequently a pattern of inappropriate behavior emerges that crosses the bounds of decency and requires action to ensure the well being of visitors to the office and staff.”

Good’s conduct, according to a Milwaukee Journal Politifact report, seemed to cross the line of constituent concern into obsession and harassment.

Good’s story followed a faulty declaration by the liberal group Citizen Action Wisconsin that people who come to our actions get a “cease and desist letter.” The Milwaukee-based nonprofit, which is part of the #Resist Trump movement driven by left-wing groups nationwide, used Good’s letter to suggest that Johnson is barring a long line of constituents from contacting the senator and his staff.

Not true.

Politifact reported as much on Friday.

“What we found is that the posting by Citizen Action of Wisconsin — which claimed that ‘people who come to’ the group’s actions ‘get a “cease and desist” letter’ from Johnson’s office — is overly broad and misleading,” the report states.

“Despite the broadness of the claim, the group produced a cease-and-desist letter written to only one person who it says has been involved in Citizen Action initiatives such as preserving the Affordable Care Act.”

But why let the facts get in the way of a dark and phony narrative about Republican senators refusing to talk to their liberal constituents.

As Politifact notes, Johnson’s office issued the cease-and-desist letter after a barrage of daily phone calls from Good and after seeking the advice of Capitol police.

In an interview Friday with Wisconsin Watchdog, Good acknowledged that he repeatedly has tried to contact Johnson’s office since the November elections. He kept calling, he said, because he kept getting a recording or the phone continued to ring.

He claims that he did not seek out the liberal group. Instead, he told a “group of citizens and constituents” that meet weekly outside Johnson’s Milwaukee constituent services office about the cease-and-desist letter. They “may have” passed it along to Citizen Action.

Kevin Kane, organizing director for Citizen Action, told Politifact Good “has been involved in recent months in the group’s initiatives, including visits to Johnson’s office in an effort to preserve the Affordable Care Act. Kane said he has observed Good as being persistent but respectful.”

Johnson’s staff described Good’s behavior in recent months as harassing and threatening to the senator’s aides. They said they did all they could to address the constituent’s concerns.

Citizen Action leaped at the opportunity to highlight the letter and push the faulty narrative that Good was among many constituents barred from their democratic right to question their representatives.

While liberal groups and media accounts eagerly noted Good’s military service and portrayed him as a “concerned citizen,” they left out his criminal conviction of sexual assault in 2001. Perhaps that did not fit the narrative.

Johnson’s staff told Politifact that the senator’s office has sent as many as five cease-and-desist letters since Johnson took office in January 2011. The letter to Good was the first since the November election.

Good still is free to send letters to Johnson’s office and, apparently, to attend telephonic town halls.

“I participate in Sen. Johnson’s town hall meeting,” he told Wisconsin Watchdog. “There was one yesterday. I listened to the town hall.” He did not ask a question.

So much for the constituent totally locked out of communication with his representative.

M.D. Kittle is bureau chief for Wisconsin Watchdog and First Amendment reporter for Watchdog.org. Contact him at [email protected]