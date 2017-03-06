Some Philadelphia City Council members are bound to get an earful Tuesday about a number of policies that many business owners say will force them to close up shop.

The council’s Committee on Commerce and Economic Development will hold a public hearing at 1 p.m. Among the agenda items are tobacco retailer permit regulations that took effect Jan. 1.

The Philadelphia Board of Health adopted the rules last fall, citing an estimated 2,000 smoking-related deaths in the city, a high number of tobacco retailers per capita and the desire to curb youth smoking rates.

The updated regulations increased tobacco retailer permit fees from $50 to $300, barred new permits within 500 feet of any K-12 school, imposed a one-year suspension for retailers who are caught selling tobacco to minors three times within a two-year period, and established a maximum density of one tobacco retailer permit per 1,000 people in the city’s 18 planning districts.

The last item is one of the most contentious of the rules, drawing fire from business owners and organizations who say the rule jeopardizes retailers in the 12 districts currently over the limit. According to the city’s website, as of Feb. 27, there were 2,834 tobacco retailers — about 1,300 more than allowed under the rule for a population of 1.56 million people.

Tom Briant is executive director and legal counsel for the National Association of Tobacco Outlets, a trade group that defends the interests of its 50,000 retail members and adult tobacco consumers. In an Q&A with Watchdog.org, he says that while the regulation has a grandfather clause for current permit holders, vague wording means trouble could arise when a retailer wants to sell the store or transfer ownership.

“If [the owner] would go to sell the store or transfer the store, the store has to have an ‘arm’s length’ transaction. We don’t know what that means because the ordinance never defines it,” explained Briant. “So, for example, if a set of parents wants to gift the store to their son or daughter to take over and operate, is that an ‘arm’s length’ transaction? We don’t know. If not, then that store cannot sell tobacco any longer. Or, if a mother or father would pass away and the store would be inherited by the children, is that an ‘arm’s length’ transaction? We don’t know. If not, then they can’t sell tobacco products.”

“I’ve never seen a requirement like this before,” he added.

The following is an edited version of the rest of the conversation.

Watchdog.org: Why is the sale of tobacco products so important to these retailers?

Briant: “Because generally, up to 38 percent of in-store sales are tobacco sales for your average convenience store. If you do not sell gasoline out of the pumps and tobacco in the store, the business model doesn’t work and you don’t remain in business as a convenience store. You need both gas and tobacco.”

“So if they were not able to keep their retail license, either through a gift of a store or the inheritance of a store, the store would most likely close. What does that mean? All of the store’s intrinsic value is lost. The equity in the store is gone.”

Watchdog.org: You also have concerns over the fact that this regulation came from a government agency rather than a vote elected leaders.

Briant: “Our main question is this: How can an unelected body, being the Philadelphia Board of Health, adopt an ordinance that literally would wipe out hard-earned equity in law-abiding businesses without elected officials voting on that very law?”

“It’s up to the discretion of the Philadelphia Board of Health. An unelected body to determine, ‘should we give you a permit because you transferred the store, or gave it to one of your children or it was inherited by one of the children, and it’s up to the department of health to do that? That is not right. That is not just. That is not fair.”

Watchdog.org: What’s wrong trying to reduce youth access to tobacco products?

Briant: “That’s the whole intent of the ordinance (it’s in the ‘whereas) . ‘We have to protect the youth.’ We agree with that. That’s why we train our clerks not to sell tobacco to kids. But the other part to the equation that anti-tobacco advocates and local elected officials need to understand and do something about is social sources.”

“Social sources are older siblings. Adult-age friends, parents and even strangers to whom they give money to buy them tobacco products. The FDA has released the initial findings of what they call their PATH study. It stands for Population Assessment Tobacco and Health. That study found that up to 86 percent of underage youth obtain tobacco from these social sources. That means retailers are not the problem here. Until government officials take action to solve the social sources issue, they will not substantially solve the problem of underage tobacco use.”

“We’ve asked the FDA to do a television/radio/social media campaign on social sources. They understand the problem. It’s their study that brought the issue to the surface here. So we hope the FDA as a federal government agency will proceed to develop a message campaign to encourage adults not to facilitate underage youth pertaining to tobacco products because that’s the real issue here.”