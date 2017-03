Mary Tillotson deconstructs and debunks a recent Huffington Post piece that trashed school choice, calling it “a list of 10 bogus reasons for minimizing parents’ say in their children’s education.”

From claims that vouchers only help rich people to the old canard that charter schools cherry-pick students to dubious contentions about funding, Tillotson methodically dissects and destroys Steven Singer’s arguments.

Read the whole thing here.