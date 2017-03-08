Home  >  California  >  Los Angeles school board elections yield good news for charters

Los Angeles school board elections yield good news for charters

March 8, 2017

Charter school supporters fared well in Tuesday’s elections in Los Angeles, but runoffs will decide if they claim a majority on the school board.

Both charter supporters and opponents spent millions on the contests, and more is likely to be poured into the races before the May 16 runoff. Incumbent charter supporter Monica Garcia was on her way to an outright victory in District 2.

“Charter advocates hoped to emerge with three victors who could form a four-vote majority with board member and charter school founder Ref Rodriguez,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

Read more here.

 

John Bicknell is executive editor of Watchdog.org. He is a veteran editor and has worked in journalism for more than 30 years. He came to Washington in 1999 as an editor at Congressional Quarterly and held several positions at CQ and Roll Call. He is the author of "America 1844: Religious Fervor, Westward Expansion and the Presidential Election That Transformed the Nation." His next book, scheduled to be published in 2017, is on John C. Fremont's 1856 presidential campaign. John also served as senior editor of the 2016 edition of “The Almanac of American Politics.” He can be reached on Twitter @JohnBick1960 and by email at [email protected]

