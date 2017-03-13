Nanny State of the Week: Regulate all the teenagers

Ever since the federal government coerced states to raise their drinking age to 21 in 1984, nanny bureaucrats have been scheming ways to keep other things they deem dangerous out of the hands of 18-year-olds. Going to war and voting for those government nannies is okay, but puffing on smokes? No way.

Many counties and local jurisdictions in Massachusetts have passed local ordinances that have raised the legal age for cigarette sales to 21, and the towns of Sudbury and Holliston are the latest to join in on the latest nanny craze.

Sudbury already restricts sales to those at least 19 years of age, but Holliston now allows 18-year-olds to buy cigarettes. They’ve begun holding hearings and public comments on the new proposed rules.

As the MetroWest Daily News reported,

In addition to raising the purchasing age to 21, the Sudbury Board of Health is debating a host of other youth-focused regulations targeting e-cigarettes, vaporizers and flavored products. … In Holliston, the Board of Health is holding a public hearing March 9 for preliminary feedback on whether to raise the age from 18 to 21. At least 145 municipalities outlaw tobacco sales to people under age 21[…]

The proposals in Sudbury include classifying e-cigarette and vaping products as ordinary tobacco. As Watchdog.org has previously reported, switching from tobacco to e-cigarettes has massive health benefits. If governments are committed to improving public health and not just prohibiting things they don’t like, it wouldn’t make sense to regulate both traditional tobacco cigarettes and vaping products in the same way.

Indeed, as the Daily News reported, the proposed Sudbury and Holliston regulations don’t go far enough. According to activist Sarah McColgan, the Daily News reported, nanny bureaucrats need to target a wider range of products, prohibit a wider range of products and regulate advertising more heavily.

A recent study estimated that increased adoption of e-cigarettes instead of traditional tobacco saves tens of thousands of lives per year.