Home  >  Texas  >  Cruz urges fellow Texas Republicans to expand school choice

Cruz urges fellow Texas Republicans to expand school choice

By   /   March 10, 2017  /   No Comments

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz is taking a rare step into a debate back home, urging lawmakers in Austin to expand school choice in the Lone Star State.

“There is no political, social, policy or moral excuse for delaying what Florida, Arizona, Indiana, Nevada and many other states have already done,” Cruz wrote to every Republican in the state House and Senate, according to the Texas Tribune.

 State Rep. Dan Huberty, chair of the House Public Education Committee and a close ally of Speaker Joe Straus, recently vowed to block any school choice legislation that emerges from the Senate, where the prospects are brighter.

Senate Bill 3  would add Texas to the 29 states that offer private-school choice in the form of scholarships or vouchers.

Read more here.

Click here to LEARN HOW TO STEAL OUR STUFF!

John Bicknell is executive editor of Watchdog.org. He is a veteran editor and has worked in journalism for more than 30 years. He came to Washington in 1999 as an editor at Congressional Quarterly and held several positions at CQ and Roll Call. He is the author of "America 1844: Religious Fervor, Westward Expansion and the Presidential Election That Transformed the Nation." His next book, scheduled to be published in 2017, is on John C. Fremont's 1856 presidential campaign. John also served as senior editor of the 2016 edition of “The Almanac of American Politics.” He can be reached on Twitter @JohnBick1960 and by email at [email protected]

  • Sign-up for our Watchdog.org Texas Bureau email list to receive the latest news and in-depth coverage.