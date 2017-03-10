Cruz urges fellow Texas Republicans to expand school choice

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz is taking a rare step into a debate back home, urging lawmakers in Austin to expand school choice in the Lone Star State.

“There is no political, social, policy or moral excuse for delaying what Florida, Arizona, Indiana, Nevada and many other states have already done,” Cruz wrote to every Republican in the state House and Senate, according to the Texas Tribune.

State Rep. Dan Huberty, chair of the House Public Education Committee and a close ally of Speaker Joe Straus, recently vowed to block any school choice legislation that emerges from the Senate, where the prospects are brighter.

Senate Bill 3 would add Texas to the 29 states that offer private-school choice in the form of scholarships or vouchers.

