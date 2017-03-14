Home  >  Louisiana  >  Critics citing IDEA swing and miss at charter schools

March 14, 2017

The anti-school choice crowd’s latest narrative — that charter schools are bad for kids with disabilities — is a fiction woven of whole cloth that ignores the inconvenient truth that charters are public schools bound by the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA).

Israel Ortega calls the notion “revisionist history that leaves out half the story,” and points to the post-Katrina conversion of New Orleans’ schools to an all-charter district as refutation.

“Data provided by the Louisiana Department of Education show that the pass rate on standardized tests and the four-year graduation rate for New Orleans charter school students with disabilities have skyrocketed,” he writes, “and they are far outpacing their special-ed peers in other parts of the state.”

Read the whole thing in The 74.

 

