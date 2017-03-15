Ohio pauses ESSA implementation

Ohio education officials are delaying their ESSA implementation plan until fall, giving the state more time to gather feedback on issues such as statewide testing and teacher evaluations.

The move was popular with the Ohio teachers union and state legislators focused on education policy, who complained to Superintendent of Public Instruction Paolo DeMaria that residents demanding less testing and simpler state report cards are being ignored.

A new testing and accountability plan is required under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act, the federal law that replaced the Bush-era No Child Left Behind.

