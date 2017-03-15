While Pennsylvania Republicans are going after sanctuary cities, a Pennsylvania Democrat is looking to turn the entire state into an illegal immigrant sanctuary.

Philadelphia State Rep. Christopher M. Rabb announced this week that he plans to introduce a “sanctuary commonwealth” bill to bar police from cooperating in enforcement of federal immigration law.

The move is largely symbolic; sanctuary legislation has no chance of moving in the commonwealth’s Republican-dominated legislature.

According to Rabb’s announcement, the legislation would prevent Pennsylvania law enforcement from using “department funds, facilities, property, equipment or personnel to investigate, interrogate, detain, detect or arrest people for immigration enforcement purposes.”

The proposal comes a little over a month after the Pennsylvania Senate moved to defund sanctuary cities and counties. The Senate passed a bill 37-12 that would hold sanctuary counties liable for damages done by an illegal immigrant who was supposed to be held on a detainer request. It would also make them ineligible for state law enforcement grants and for revenue generated by the sale of state surplus property.