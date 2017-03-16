UW-La Crosse chancellor defends employee firing, reinstatement

MADISON, Wis. –What’s next for the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse employee who was fired after voicing her support for President Donald Trump’s immigration policies?

UW-La Crosse dispatcher Kimberly Dearman was reinstated late Wednesday after being fired earlier in the week.

Dearman’s attorney, Lee Fehr, said his client has not decided what her next move will be. As of Thursday afternoon, Dearman had not decided whether she would return to her job.

“We feel the university has created a kind of hostile environment for her, especially now that we have heard that (UW-La Crosse) Chancellor (Joe) Gow has said she has made racist remarks and apparently is not a quality employee.”

Gow earlier in the day told Wisconsin Watchdog that Dearman was fired because she made “racist” comments to a fellow employee. According to Fehr’s letter to the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents, “Dearman stated to a coworker that she felt Trump was put in a bad situation. She felt Trump was doing the correct thing by keeping terrorists out of the United States. She felt that those immigrants should go back where they came from.”

Dearman was commenting on emails critical of Trump’s policies that Gow in late January and early February sent to students, faculty and staff.

Gow said the university, on the advice of a UW System attorney, decided to reinstate the employee because “our people made a mistake” in only noting Dearman’s comments about Trump and immigrants in the termination letter. Dearman, according to Gow, had “other performance issues” in her personnel file. He could not provide specifics.

“This racist statement was kind of the final act. This person is not a quality employee,” the chancellor said.

Fehr said there is no lawsuit pending, that his client would like to “work things out” with the university.

“I think the University System itself has to answer a lot of questions about what these policies mean, because they are vague. Anybody can be fired for any reason, as was the case here, and, frankly, if we wouldn’t have brought it to your attention Ms. Dearman would be on the street.”

Gow and Fehr spoke to Wisconsin Watchdog Thursday on the Mark Belling show, on NewsTalk 1130 WISN in Milwaukee.

