Federal government may study economic impact of broadband

The federal government would study the economic impact of broadband deployment on the U.S. economy under legislation sponsored by boosters of high-speed internet growth.

U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., who co-chair the Senate Broadband Caucus, introduced the bill in the Senate last week.

“Broadband connectivity has the power to unleash jobs and fuel economic growth throughout the country, especially in rural areas like West Virginia,” Capito said in a statement after releasing the bill. “This legislation will provide the data needed to measure the benefits of broadband accessibility and the importance of investing in critical broadband infrastructure.”

The analysis would focus on a wide variety of effects, from job creation to education to telehealth, considering such factors as population density, broadband speed and geography. The director of the Bureau of Economic Analysis would work with internet service providers, government agencies and community organizations to glean the information.

The federal government now studies a number of industries to measure their economic impact, but broadband isn’t one of them.

“Our bipartisan legislation will help provide us with the reliable, publicly available economic data we need to make informed decisions about expanding broadband, connecting our communities, and keeping us competitive in an increasingly digital world,” Klobuchar said.

The Rural Broadband Association, which represents more than 800 independent, community-based telecom companies, supports the legislation.

“An enhanced understanding of the economic impact of broadband will enable greater recognition of the payback that comes from sustainable access to broadband and help to inform policymaking decisions going forward,” said association CEO Shirley Bloomfield.

Capito was instrumental in creating the Senate Broadband Caucus and has pushed for President Donald Trump to include broadband expansion in any infrastructure spending packages. She co-sponsored a bill that would have doubled authorized funding for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Utilities Service’s broadband programs, providing grants both to private providers and state and local government to build networks.

Johnny Kampis reports on national issues for Watchdog.org. [email protected] and on Twitter.