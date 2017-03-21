Pennsylvania House votes to block release of info on police shootings

On the Monday following Sunshine Week, the Pennsylvania House passed a bill that would keep their constituents in the dark.

The measure, passed on a vote of 157-39, would bar public officials from releasing the identity of a police officer involved in a shooting or other use of force for 30 days.

The ban would apply “if an official investigation has been initiated into the discharge of a firearm or use of force” by an officer in the line of duty that caused “death or serious bodily injury.”

The Pennsylvania Fraternal Order of Police weighed in to support the bill, arguing it would prevent a “rush to judgement” in controversial cases.

The 30-day gag order could extend indefinitely if there is a “reasonable” expectation that releasing the information could put the officer, his friends, family, coworkers or property in danger.

Releasing information would be a second degree misdemeanor, punishable by up to two years in jail and up to a $5,000 fine.

Under the bill, a judge could order the release of information before the end of the 30-day period, an officer could consent to a release, or the information could be released if an investigation takes less than 30 days.

Elizabeth Randol, legislative director for the Pennsylvania ACLU, told Watchdog that the potential for an indefinite gag-order is the biggest problem with the bill.

Such secrecy, she said, exacerbates a lack of trust within the community at a time when trust is most needed.

The bill’s next stop is the state Senate, where a similar measure passed by a wide margin last year.

That measure was vetoed by Gov. Tom Wolf, and he is expected to do so again if the measure gets to his desk.

But Republicans might have enough votes this year to override a veto.