Town hall disruption crew now keeping out ‘uninvited’ guests

MADISON, Wis. – It appears the rowdy left-wing Indivisible crowd is going underground.

Not at the town hall events of conservative congressional lawmakers, where these programmed activists have made disruption and disorder the tools of their political theater. But online, where the Democrat-led Indivisible campaign organizes town hall-crashing activities, among its other “Resist Trump” demonstrations.

Indivisible members targeting U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner, R-Menomonee Falls, are moving their once-public communications, hiding behind Facebook secrecy settings.

And it’s in these members-only digital spaces where they now appear to be planning their disruption campaigns against Wisconsin conservative leaders, including Republican Gov. Scott Walker, according to online communications obtained by Wisconsin Watchdog.

Wisconsin Indivisible organizers say they are setting up various Facebook groups for “internal communication and collaboration.”

“They will be invitation only and will not be visible to the uninvited on Facebook or any other Internet search,” A group Facebook post noted. Facebook calls these privacy settings ‘secret’ groups. Members will be able to post to discussions, upload project documents and files, collaboratively edit documents, create work group events and online conference calls.”

The “uninvited” would be anybody from the press and public, including the conservative lawmakers they’ve been targeting. The public would learn that this “grassroots” effort is really directed and led by national Democrats and billionaire donors who support a raft of liberal causes.

USA Today reported this week that the George Soros-backed Democracy Alliance is mulling over funding Indivisible’s anti-Trump campaigns. As previously reported, many of the founders of Indivisible and its Practical Guide for Resisting the Trump Agenda are former congressional Democrat aides with ties to liberal mega donor Soros’ groups.

The Stop Jim Work Groups, as the Wisconsin Indivisible chapter targeting Sensenbrenner likes to describe its committees, are establishing “dedicated work groups” to:

Coordinate and mobilize phone calls and letter writing timed to target key legislative and political issues.

Generate highly visible informed crowds wherever and whenever Sensenbrenner appears anywhere (including D.C.).

Coordinate efforts of all progressive groups in the district.

Maintain engagement online with action items, news alerts, education and the occasional humor.

Coordinate media coverage for all Stop Jim events in the district.

Just who will serve on the “well needed humor” committee for these hilarious liberals remains to be seen. But the Stop Jim committee devoted to pounding out calls, emails and other communications will “coordinate a targeted campaign of daily communications” to Sensenbrenner.

That includes:

Keeping up with the veteran congressman’s legislative schedule, “creating daily call postings on phone calls, emails and postcards,” and “pushing the daily call postings out to other resistance groups in the district who have agreed to subscribe to the service.”

The group also will be responsible for “learning the issues and Jim’s positions on them.” Critics of the left-wing movement have said knowing the issues and where Republican lawmakers stand hasn’t seemed to be an Indivisible prerequisite, based on previous town hall demonstrations.

The Action Event Work Group will be responsible for publicity on Facebook, Twitter and elsewhere, as well as “media notification” and “questions prep.” As Wisconsin Watchdog has reported, Indivisible groups are fond of giving their town hall participants canned questions about the repeal and replacement of Obamacare and other issues.

Then there is the Communication Work Group.

“This group will promote communication and coordination between all progressive groups in the district and nearby,” the Indivisible Facebook page states.

It’s interesting to note that Wisconsin conservative groups were victims of a lengthy “John Doe II” investigation based on prosecutors’ and bureaucrats’ theories of illegal coordination. Conservatives had their homes raided, their possessions seized, and their communications tapped into by government agents for communicating with like-minded individuals.

The Communication Work Group also will “encourage the formation of new Indivisible groups targeting” members of Congress and the state Legislature, as well as Walker.

Alerted to Indivisible’s plan, a Walker spokesman declined to comment.

As Wisconsin Watchdog reported earlier this month, the “Stop Jim” Indivisible movement has been particularly aggressive, turning up in large numbers at Sensenbrenner’s town hall events. The long-serving Republican has led the nation in such constituent sessions, despite the constant disruptions and uncivil behavior by activists.

At a recent town hall in West Allis, some Trump resisters were finally asked to leave the meeting after constantly interrupting conservative-leaning constituents who had the floor.

“You can only listen to lies for so long,” one woman is heard saying in a video from the event as she walks out the hall.

Sensenbrenner is heard urging participants that the rules of the town hall include “respecting people (who do not share) your opinion.” “He is entitled to his opinion, just like everybody else, without interruption,” the congressman said, referring to a man who was commenting at the meeting.

Joe Kraynick appears to be the leader of the Wauwatosa Indivisible group, among the more active and disruptive.

“Welcome to the resistance!” he said earlier in an online communication to fellow would-be liberal activists.

“Come prepared to take action and meet others who are working to resist Trump’s agenda,” Kraynick wrote.

Kraynick did not respond to a request for comment, but he laid out his ideas for sticking it to Sensenbrenner in closed group messages.

He offered some suggestions to activists on making things “rowdier.” Kraynick noted that the Indivisible activists haven’t “gone the full Chaffetz” with Sensenbrenner yet, referring to the raucous left-wing crowds U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, confronted last month.

“It might not be quite time for that yet, but (Sensenbrenner) keeps avoiding answering certain questions,” the activist writes. “Reactions rattle him, he doesn’t like them. He tried at one point to move from Trump’s conflicts of interest to the Clinton Foundation, which earned an instant negative reaction, and he quickly dropped it and never came back to it.”

Sensenbrenner spokeswoman Nicole Tieman said she fails to see what groups like Indivisible are trying to accomplish “other than robbing their friends and neighbors of the opportunity to have their voices heard and problems addressed.”

“Constructive, civil discourse is a critical part of our democratic system, but what we’re seeing from Indivisible groups in our district and nationwide is neither constructive nor civil,” she said.

M.D. Kittle is bureau chief for Wisconsin Watchdog and First Amendment reporter for Watchdog.org. Contact him at [email protected]