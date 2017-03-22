Utah will likely have to reveal terms of its voluntary sales tax deal with Amazon

Another state with a voluntary sales tax deal with Amazon will have to reveal terms of the agreement, which could reinforce the case for transparency involving a similar deal in Mississippi.

The Utah State Records Committee ruled unanimously March 16 that the Utah Tax Commission must reveal some details of its deal with the online retail giant to the Libertas Institute, a free-market, pro-freedom think tank.

The committee ordered the commission to provide the first six pages of the agreement. It will be allowed to redact some numbers and other specifics. According to a story in Bloomberg, the commission hasn’t decided if it will appeal.

During arguments before the records committee, Utah Assistant Attorney General Gale Francis said the commission would be violating the rights of a taxpayer by providing the documents. Instead of identifying Amazon by name, Francis spoke of “Taxpayer A.” The commission says it wouldn’t allow the records to be released because it must protect the privacy of taxpayers.

Libertas Institute President Connor Boyack told Mississippi Watchdog that the focus shouldn’t be on Amazon, but on the state’s actions in securing a deal with the online retail giant.

“We’re not interested in Amazon. We’re interested in the state here, and that’s the key point,” Boyack said. “This is not a return, but a government document. It’s no different than if the tax commission contracted with a vendor to build a new building for their agency. That agreement would be subject to open records law.

“We aren’t necessarily seeking the Amazon tax information. We’re seeking information on what the state did, what they offered, what they did, said or agreed to in order to get Amazon to do this.”

Mississippi is already collecting revenue from Amazon, which signed a voluntary agreement in January to collect use tax for the state. The Department of Revenue has refused to release details of the agreement and any communications it had with the company.

Mike Hurst, president and lead counsel of the Mississippi Justice Institute, filed a complaint with the Mississippi Ethics Commission about the DOR’s non-disclosure of the Amazon deal records. Like the Utah Tax Commission, the DOR also cited privacy concerns in its response to his complaint.

“Utah has rightly decided that its people deserve to see secret, voluntary agreements between its government agencies and private companies,” Hurst told Mississippi Watchdog. “This is all that we are asking for here in Mississippi. We are confident that justice will prevail and the records will be disclosed. Our democratic form of government depends on the people’s business being done in public, and MJI will continue to fight for openness, transparency and accountability in government.”

Mississippi Watchdog’s request for terms of the deal with Amazon also was denied.

Boyack said he thinks the Utah decision will buttress the case for transparency in other states with similar deals, including Mississippi.

“What Amazon is doing in one state, they’re doing in many states,” Boyack said. “Because of that, one state opting to force this agreement into the light of day gives all the more reason why that should have a trickle effect for other states. If a similar agreement Amazon has with another state has been made public, that substantially weakens the case for a similar agreement in another state to remain secret.”

In addition to its voluntary agreement with Amazon, Mississippi is attempting to force out-of-state online retailers to collect the state’s 7 percent use tax through a proposed administrative rule by the Mississippi Department of Revenue. A final rule has yet to be issued.

Any state that passes an internet sales tax will present a challenge to a long-standing U.S. Supreme Court decision that prohibits states from forcing out-of-state retailers to collect sales tax from their customers. The 1992 U.S. Supreme Court decision Quill vs. North Dakota requires a company to have a physical presence (known as a nexus) such as a warehouse or office in a state before it can be compelled to collect sales tax.

Steve Wilson reports for Mississippi Watchdog. Contact him at [email protected] and on Twitter.