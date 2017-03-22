Home  >  Alabama  >  Indiana has top charter school law

Indiana has top charter school law

By   /   March 22, 2017  /   News  /   No Comments

The National Alliance for Public Charter Schools’ latest rankings for state charter laws has Indiana on top and Maryland on the bottom.

The top 10 is a mix of established charter programs and newer systems. Alabama, which enacted its charter school law in 2015, placing second, even though it does not yet have any operating charters.

The deadline for filing applications to the Alabama Public Charter Schools Commission is in May, and schools are expected to be open for the 2018-19 school year.

The report highlights “major improvements” made to Mississippi’s law, which ranks 10th and now allows students in school districts rated C, D, or F to cross district lines to attend a charter and permits charter school employees to participate in the state retirement system.

Arizona (11th) and Florida (8th)  were lauded for improved facilities funding.

“Arizona created the Public School Credit Enhancement Fund, which will be leveraged to provide more than $300 million of low-cost financing for quality schools, including charter schools,” the report says. “Florida increased funding for its facilities capital outlay program for charter schools from $50 million to $75 million and changed the eligibility criteria and allocation process for this program.”

You can read the NAPCS report here.

Click here to LEARN HOW TO STEAL OUR STUFF!

John Bicknell is executive editor of Watchdog.org. He is a veteran editor and has worked in journalism for more than 30 years. He came to Washington in 1999 as an editor at Congressional Quarterly and held several positions at CQ and Roll Call. He is the author of "America 1844: Religious Fervor, Westward Expansion and the Presidential Election That Transformed the Nation." His next book, scheduled to be published in 2017, is on John C. Fremont's 1856 presidential campaign. John also served as senior editor of the 2016 edition of “The Almanac of American Politics.” He can be reached on Twitter @JohnBick1960 and by email at [email protected]

  • Sign-up for our Alabama Watchdog email list to receive the latest news and in-depth coverage.