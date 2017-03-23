Vermont DMV’s digital motor-vehicle inspection program passes first week

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Vermont joined the Digital Age this week, at least when it came to performing high-tech, motor-vehicle inspections. Monday served as the kick off day for the state’s Automated Vehicle Inspection Program.

The AVIP program is under the aegis of the Agency of Transportation’s Department of Motor Vehicles, with considerable assistance from a California-based engineering firm.

Following a competitive bidding process last year, Vermont contracted Parsons Corp., an international engineering services firm based in Los Angeles, to provide AVIP’s administration services, maintenance and support, inspection equipment and a technical support hotline for Vermont auto-service inspection centers.

After months of planning and run-throughs, using several volunteer beta-testing sites statewide, the centralized, internet-based data collecting program promises to improve air quality and enhance highway safety by forcing many unsafe, old clunkers off the road.

Old versus new

Under the old inspection system, “sticker shopping” abuse was viewed by state officials as a big concern.

If you didn’t like failing at one auto center, you could drive around town looking for a mechanic at another garage who would give you a passing grade (providing you got the problem fixed at some point). Plus, the state relied on auto centers to maintain a paper logbook to pen-in inspection details, as well as to perform the work on the honor system.

But now, like it or not, AVIP will act as the impartial, digital arbiter of inspections. All inspection diagnostic data will be recorded electronically and kept by the DMV including images of the vehicle being inspected.

According to the DMV, the biggest changes to inspections include a real-time centralized collection of inspection results, the streamlining of the inspection process, and the elimination of unnecessary paperwork by inspection stations. Unlike the old system, AVIP provides immediate notification to inspection stations about vehicle safety issues. DMV officials also claim that they will be able to measure AVIP’s effectiveness through vehicle safety and emission-failure data that is collected.

“I know that some customers don’t like this new system, but so far it has made our jobs here easier,” according to Vince Quenneville, auto and truck service manager at G. Stone Motors, a Ford and GMC dealer, located on U.S. Route 7 in Middlebury.

Quenneville said that G. Stone Motors’ sister company, G. Stone Commercial — which sells industrial trucks and related equipment — also started using the new AVIP inspection system this week.

“Yes, there was a cost to us,” according to Quenneville. “We have $3,500 invested in the computerized equipment required, including iPad-like tablets and printers, but I think it’s making the paperwork easier.”

Quenneville said that his company was responsible for spending approximately $1,700 per electronic unit required to complete a motor-vehicle inspection.

“Since G. Stone Commercial purchased the hardware, too, we have three of them,” he said.

Quenneville said that customers have a lot of questions about the new inspections, but few have complained, especially those who purchased their cars and trucks at the Middlebury dealership. “Inspections are free for them,” Quenneville noted.

But for other G. Stone customers looking to have their vehicles inspected by Quenneville, they don’t have to worry about added costs.

“We’re not increasing our fees,” he said. “We didn’t see a reason to increase them. It will eliminate older vehicles. Auto businesses before would give out a sticker, with no real responsibility. Now with a computer and with a picture of (the vehicle) and failed components in the garage bay, some liability will be lifted from the shop owner.”

While G. Stone may have decided not to increase its inspection fee, other auto centers will likely pass on increased costs to their customers.

“New inspections will cost the driver between $80 and $100,” according to John Rouse of Rouse Tire in Middlebury and Williston.

Under the old logbook inspection system, inspections cost between $35 and $50, he said. And wherever the vehicle owner goes for inspections or work, Rouse noted, the vehicle’s digital history will be there.

In downtown Middlebury, County Tire owner Steve Dupoise Jr. told Watchdog that changes were coming for both garage owners and customers. County Tire served as a beta test site earlier this year for DMV and Parsons.

“Costs will definitely go up,” Dupoise told Watchdog last month. He added that the new, automated system will also mean the inspection process will take a little longer.

Another Middlebury automotive inspection center, DT Speedi-Lube, is also getting used to the new state inspection requirements this week. Owner Damon Pelkey paid $1,700 to Parsons for his computerized equipment. He told Watchdog that his business will pay $2.41 to Parsons per inspection, just like other auto centers. There was no charge to auto centers under the old system.

“I think it’s going to hurt Vermonters on fixed incomes as well as struggling working people,” Pelkey told Watchdog earlier. He is also concerned about the possibility of renewed inspection fraud. In January, two widely publicized theft cases at two Rutland-area automobile dealerships, Brileya Jeep-Chrysler and Shearer Honda, involved the theft of new, virgin inspection tickets.

To address inspection fraud in Vermont, the DMV now requires all inspected cars, trucks, motorcycles and trailers to display a blue, holographic inspection sticker on the windshield. The new sticker includes an unusual self-voiding feature, meaning that if the sticker is removed from a windshield the word “VOID” appears on it. In addition, an embedded barcode on the sticker is scanned as part of an inspection process for database identification purposes.

Replacing a windshield will mean replacing the holographic inspection sticker, too.

DMV officials did not return Watchdog’s call regarding the contract cost of employing Parsons Corporation to administer AVIP.

Lou Varricchio is Vermont bureau chief at Vermont watchdog.org. You can contact hi at [email protected]