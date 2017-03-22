New Board of Education appointees stress school choice, cutting costs

Republican Gov. Phil Scott announced the appointment of two new members to Vermont’s State Board of Education this week after months of tense relations between policy makers and community activists who say the board is threatening school choice.

John O’Keefe and John Carroll said their primary focus will be cutting costs.

One element of that is providing choice and diversity. The trick, they said, is finding the right balance.

“In principle, school choice is a good thing. … All monopolies ultimately put their own interests ahead of the consumer. However, tax dollars should be used with a high standard, and spent in a manner that is in complete compliance with private interest,” Carroll told Watchdog.

Last year, the board proposed Rule 2200, which attempts to hold private schools to the same standards as public educational systems if they are to receive tuition payments from the state. Proponents say this will increase educational opportunities for special needs and disadvantaged students. Opponents say imposing the rules could shut down independent schools that can’t afford to comply with the regulations.

O’Keefe is the town manager of Manchester, home to several of Vermont’s top independent schools. In December, more than 800 people, including administrators, faculty, parents and other concerned citizens, attended a public hearing at Burr and Burton Academy to question board members about the pending rule change.

“As its stands, Rule 2200 would have a very significant impact on independent schools, and the overall educational system, statewide, not just in the Northshire,” O’Keefe told Watchdog. “I support independent schools and school choice. It is one of the things that makes Vermont so special.”

Act 46 is another educational policy causing animosity between towns and the state.

The law, enacted in 2015, attempts to cut costs by consolidating school districts. But the Board of Education determined that towns with school choice merging with those not offering choice would lose the choice option. Critics of the law say the result is a loss of school choice as small towns merge with larger districts.

“I think that school choice and Act 46 can coexist, provided that it’s a priority of the state board,” said O’Keefe.

During town meeting voting earlier this month, 10 consolidation plans were put to a vote. Only six passed, and local school board members are concerned they are running out of time to revise plans before being penalized by the state.

Under Act 46, consolidation is mandatory. The state gave local districts until 2019 to consolidate, but tax credits and merger grants are withheld at greater percentages every year leading up to that deadline, to encourage towns to merge. Towns can vote on local plans, but if they fail agree, in 2019 the board will create a mandatory consolidation plan for those districts. A bipartisan effort to delay Act 46 remains in committee, and it is unlikely the legislation will see a vote.



Carroll said Act 46 is a well-intentioned attempt to cut costs, but just combining services won’t be enough to achieve savings. “We’re not getting to the heart of the problem simply by bulk purchases of janitorial supplies. The money is in the salaries and benefits of teachers. That’s 80 percent of educational costs,” he noted.

Vermont’s education budget takes up 61 percent of local tax revenue, which concerns O’Keefe.

In 2014, Vermont had the sixth highest per-pupil spending of any state, at $17,000 per student.

“We are currently paying for a Mercedes Benz, but we have the household budget for a Chevrolet,” Carroll said. “You can get away with that for a while, but eventually, you’ll have a very deep hole.”