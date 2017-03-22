Attorney general’s office remains silent on John Doe leak probe

MADISON, Wis. – Three months after state Attorney General Brad Schimel said his Department of Justice opened an investigation of court-sealed John Doe documents leaked to a liberal British publication, the probe remains ongoing, according to a DOJ official.

And agency representatives are maintaining their right to remain silent about where the investigation stands.

“We do not have any comment or update on the ongoing investigation into the John Doe leak,” DOJ spokesman Johnny Koremenos wrote in an email Wednesday morning to Wisconsin Watchdog.

“We will let you know when there is something to report to the public,” he added.

Sources have clammed up since late last month, when the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the DOJ seized materials from the state Ethics Commission in early February as part of its probe.

The disclosure followed one week after the newspaper reported state Justice Department investigators reviewed documents in the clerk’s office of the state Supreme Court.

In September, The Guardian published some 1,300-plus pages of cherry-picked information as part a story that, again, fed on the “John Doe II” prosecutors’ theme of some kind of criminal coordination scheme perpetrated by Walker’s campaign and conservative allies.

As Wisconsin Watchdog has reported, the documents leaked to The Guardian strongly suggest that the prosecutors, investigators, or a source or sources very close to them illegally turned over the court-sealed records to the newspaper.

RELATED: More evidence points to prosecutors, investigators, as source of John Doe leaks

There is a small universe of people who had access to the documents, and that universe is almost exclusively populated by prosecutors, investigators and court officials.

It is clear the documents were not filed in any court, sources say; none of the documents were stamped or marked as exhibits.

The records include handwritten notes on the motion of an unnamed movant (one of dozens of conservatives targeted in the probe), as well as an unsigned draft of an affidavit from John Doe special prosecutor Francis Schmitz.

“There is other actionable intelligence such as the time zone, date and exact time these documents were scanned and later revised and the make and model of the copier used to scan them,” one source told Wisconsin Watchdog.

“There is also evidence to suggest the perpetrator or perpetrators worked closely with outside interests to select the leaked documents,” the source said.

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm, the highly partisan Democrat who in 2012 launched the secret investigation into dozens of conservative groups and Walker’s campaign, has said he supports any effort to determine the source of John Doe leaks.

“The public release of this John Doe evidence without authorization is not merely a violation of the John Doe secrecy order; it is a crime under Wisconsin law,” Chisholm said last year in a statement.

It’s not publicly known what was seized at the Ethics Commission office. But, as Wisconsin Watchdog reported on Feb. 24, if those “materials” were documents from the unconstitutional probe, former John Doe prosecutor Schmitz could have some questions to answer.

In November, Schmitz signed an affidavit concerning John Doe II evidence, noting that he had complied with a Supreme Court order demanding that he return documents and other items seized from John Doe targets and turn over evidentiary materials to the Supreme Court.

“To the best of my knowledge, I have received statements from all who have direct access to evidentiary materials as part of the prosecution team,” Schmitz wrote in the Nov. 2 affidavit. “In those statements, those individuals all state that they either turned over documents and electronic data and no longer possess same (or copies thereof), or never possessed documents and/or data (or copies thereof) obtained in the course of the investigation.”

The state Supreme Court in 2015 declared the campaign finance investigation unconstitutional and ordered it shut down. Schmitz’s position was deemed invalid from his entry as special prosecutor in 2013. He was given the wrap-up duties of making sure that illegally seized property was returned to its rightful owners, and that “evidence” or copies collected were surrendered from investigators and transferred to the custody of the court.

The now-defunct state Government Accountability Board (predecessor of the Ethics Commission), which assisted Milwaukee County prosecutors and Schmitz in the politically driven probe, should not have John Doe documents in its possession.

Edward Greim, attorney for some of the conservatives targeted in the probe, said that either Schmitz never obtained statements from everyone at the GAB who had access to the Doe documents, or “one or more staff failed to disclose that they had the documents.” Schmitz, as a special prosecutor with an office at the GAB, should have known everyone with access to John Doe materials and where those materials were, Greim said.

“Until we are able to see those statements, we cannot know whether the materials that are being taken from the GAB (Ethics Commission) are all the materials the GAB had,” Greim said.

“At the very least, it raises real questions about the care and safe-keeping of documents and compliance with these orders of the Supreme Court,” the attorney added.

Schmitz did not return a request for comment.

M.D. Kittle is bureau chief for Wisconsin Watchdog and First Amendment reporter for Watchdog.org. Contact him at [email protected]