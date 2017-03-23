UW-La Crosse parent says chancellor dismissed concerns about ‘orgasm’ emailer

MADISON, Wis. – The mother of a University of Wisconsin-La Crosse student claims the institution’s chancellor was willing to put student safety at risk to protect the career path of a dorm director who sent out a sexually explicit email to hundreds of university residents.

The incident received national attention in the fall of 2015, when Drake Hall Director Jude Legiste fired off an email to nearly 300 students instructing men on how to overcome the female “orgasm deficit.”

Titled, “You Gone Learn Today!!”, the message included “crude, salacious descriptions of how to achieve orgasm” through various methods, according to the Pioneer Press. What prompted Legiste to send the email or why he thought any student would want to read it remains unclear.

He later apologized in a follow-up email for failing to “create a community in which people feel safe and welcomed.” That mea culpa arrived after he sent a kind of clarification email insisting that some recipients viewed his tutorial as “helpful and an honest conversation on a topic that rarely gets discussed.” He acknowledged that others saw it as “offensive, creepy and that it was not my place to send it in the first place.”

Legiste, who described himself as an advocate of gender equity, suggested holding a hall forum, in the basement, or he said he would meet with students on an individual basis.

The incident prompted a good deal of outrage, particularly from some parents of students who resided in Drake Hall.

“I am a mother of a UWL female student. … My daughter told me about (the email) and I feared for her safety in that dorm since her room was just down the hall from the director’s,” the parent, who asked not to be identified fearing retaliation against her daughter, wrote in an email this week to Wisconsin Watchdog.

The woman was responding to Wisconsin Watchdog’s coverage of UW-La Crosse’s firing, and then reinstatement, of a university employee who defended President Donald Trump’s immigration policies to a co-worker.

She said she called Chancellor Joe Gow after her daughter told her about Legiste’s email. She said the chancellor grew argumentative about “how and why he was doing nothing to remove this employee from his position since he was no longer a role model for students and was no longer trustworthy.”

“Chancellor Joe replied that he (Legiste) was still a role model because he admitted he shouldn’t have sent (the email) and apologized,” the parent said. “So, if I go murder someone and I apologize, I am a role model?

“I told him there was no way he could ensure my daughter’s safety with (Legiste) remaining in his position.”

Gow told the mother that he didn’t want to do anything to jeopardize the young man’s career aspirations. Legiste, 26, at the time, had hoped to pursue a career in university administration.

Gow said the same publicly at the time.

“We think the email was very inappropriate, and he has been reprimanded,” Gow told the La Crosse Tribune. “He has issued an apology, and I think he has learned a lot from this about the proper forums for discussions of sexuality.”

Apparently, the university stuck a note of disapproval in Legiste’s file. The dorm director remained in his position for the rest of the school year, before taking a position in July 2016 at an East Coast nonprofit.

Gow last week told Watchdog on the Mark Belling Show that he doesn’t “think it’s a good thing to fire people for their ideas.”

Asked Thursday if Legiste was fired at the end of the spring semester, the chancellor said he didn’t know. “I was not involved in that beyond the (email) incident.”

The parent who spoke to Wisconsin Watchdog said she couldn’t believe what she was hearing. She suggested Gow take Legiste’s master key to all the dorm rooms, and to have an assistant with him at all times. She said Gow dismissed her suggestions.

Gow acknowledged he was contacted by parents concerned about the email but that he is “very careful in these situations to not meet with people, and focus on the work that needs to be done.”

‘Romantic terms’

The UW-La Crosse parent said she grew even more concerned when she learned that Legiste had written a blog post about university staff and faculty members hooking up with students when Legiste was a graduate residence director at Louisiana State University.

The post, on the blogsite Student Affairs – the First Years, was headlined, “Dating Students? Why Not?”

“For the purposes of this discussion, I’ll use ‘date’ as a catch-all for any and all physical and emotional relationships on romantic terms,” Legiste wrote.

The conflicted column ultimately seems to argue in favor of such relationships.

“YET, who are we to prevent the manifestation of love?” Legiste wrote. “As a field, we consistently promote ‘well-being for our professionals. What better way than to allow professionals to freely (and legally) express themselves romantically?”

“So I said ALL that to say, I’m OK with my peers dating undergraduates. It’s a position I had been going back and forth on for the past year but life is too short to not pursue what you want. If you do decide to pursue this, I say good luck and have fun. If you don’t, I completely understand. And if I do, rest assured you won’t ever find out here,” Legiste wrote, adding a 🙂 smiley face for good measure.

The mother of the La Crosse student said the chancellor “dug his heals in, no matter how many parents complained.” And she was forced to sit back and take it, fearing that if she spoke up Legiste might take it out on her daughter.

Social (network) justice?

It is not clear whether Legiste was fired or left for another job opportunity.

It is clear he has dropped his first name on social network sites. He now goes by Nehemiah Legiste on his LinkedIn page, where he notes that he is a career counselor for Bottom Line in the greater New York City area. Bottom Line describes itself as a “nationally-recognized, steadily growing non-profit organization with a mission to help low-income and first-generation students get in to college, graduate from college and go far in life.”

Legiste, with a long record of activism on “social justice” issues, remains extremely active on Twitter.

“We care more about men been faslely [sic] than women actually being sexually assaulted,” Legiste wrote this week on his Twitter account.

In a Sunday tweet he sarcastically wrote:

“White supremacy or healthcare? What a hard decision to make”

And earlier this month, he tweeted: “Yo, Andrew Johnson was a despicable ‘ass mother(expletive deleted).”

Legiste, who describes himself as a “Higher Education professional who is passionate about ending systemic inequity for marginalized students and communities,” was a co-creator of Students Educating and Embracing Diversity, or SEEDS, at UW-La Crosse. The mission is to “create a more inclusive campus,” empowering students “Educating and Embracing Diversity.”

His tweets suggests embracing diversity doesn’t mean including people who think differently than he does.

“We know that conservative doesn’t mean bigotry but it seems like a lot of racism, sexism and other bigotry is described as being a conservative,” Legiste declared to his followers.

And he made his thoughts on Trump clear, if less artful than Gow’s email in late January criticizing the president’s immigration policy.

“(Expletive deleted) Trump,” he tweeted.

He seemed to support an arguably racist tweet about Miami Cubans with a LOL.

“Miami Cubans voted for Trump & now they’re defending him vigorously. It almost as if….they’re just… white people … who speak… Spanish?” the tweet claimed.

The mother of the La Crosse student said when her daughter moved into the dorm, Legiste had written, “Black Lives Matter,” on a dry erase board at the hall’s entry.

“I thought, ‘OK, yes that is true, but so do all lives,’” the parent said in her email. The sign remained for weeks. “I helped clarify it with my own dry erase pen and wrote ‘ALL lives matter.’ A few hours later it was back to ‘Black Lives matter,’ with a sharpie (pen) that was not erasable.”

Legiste wanted all students on the dorm to read and discuss an article titled, “White Fragility,” apparently a subset of white privilege. Written by social justice consultant and trainer Robin DiAngelo for The International Journal of Critical Pedagogy, the “research” paper insists that “White people in North America live in a social environment that protects and insulates them from race-based stress.”

“This insulated environment of racial protection builds white expectations for racial comfort while at the same time lowering the ability to tolerate racial stress, leading to what I refer to as White Fragility,” the author states. “White Fragility is a state in which even a minimum amount of racial stress becomes intolerable, triggering a range of defensive moves. These moves include the outward display of emotions such as anger, fear, and guilt, and behaviors such as argumentation, silence, and leaving the stress-inducing situation. These behaviors, in turn, function to reinstate white racial equilibrium.”

“So, now he switched from sexual opinions to racial ones!!” the UW-La Crosse parent said in her email to Wisconsin Watchdog.

And it all was effectively endorsed by an administration that found a university dispatcher’s statement in support of Trump’s immigration ban to be a fireable offense.

RELATED: UW-La Crosse backs down after firing employee for supporting Trump policy

“So, what I read about the employee getting fired for her political opinions of supporting Trump — sadly, it did not surprise me given who our Chancellor is,” the mother said. “He (Gow) should be accountable for his biased decisions and in the above case — potentially dangerous ones.”

Gow said he doesn’t know anything about Legiste’s “activities with diversity” on campus, and he has not seen the former employee’s tweets.

“I do know that I told people this is a single incident, that he had apologized and that I hope he learned from it,” the chancellor said. “I did say to some people at the time that this will follow him the rest of his life. When you Google someone, it’s out there. It’s something that does have an impact.”

M.D. Kittle is bureau chief for Wisconsin Watchdog and First Amendment reporter for Watchdog.org. Contact him at [email protected]