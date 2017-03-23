Several Minnesota football players return after sexual assault allegations

The University of Minnesota has cleared several football players of sexual assault and harassment and allowed them to return to team activities.

In mid-December, 10 Gopher football players were suspended following a sexual assault accusation. While the Minneapolis Police Department declined to file charges against the players, the school conducted its own investigation and suspended the players.

The school announced this week that three of the suspended players had been cleared after appealing their suspensions; the suspensions for two others were upheld. Provost Karen Hanson reversed the one-year suspensions for three players, but upheld the expulsion of one player and the suspension of one more.

Three other accused players have transferred to Arizona Western Community College.

This was the final appeals process for the players. In February, a university appeals panel upheld the punishments against five players, removed the punishment for four others and reduced the punishment for the final player.

The female accuser further appealed the rulings for two players to the provost while three other players filed appeals themselves. The provost’s rulings this week are final, although some players are considering filing a federal lawsuit against the school and the accuser over the treatment they received.

In a statement to Watchdog.org, Minnesota spokesman Jake Ricker said five of the players “have been reinstated to team-related activities.”

Watchdog will not name the players since they have not been charged with a crime.

On Sept. 2, 2016, a female cheerleader went to the apartment of some of the players, and later said she was raped there by multiple men. She seemed unsure at first whether the sexual activity with the first football player she had contact with that night was consensual, telling police it “may have been.” She told the court she “felt scared, trapped, isolated with someone I felt had power over me.”

According to the police report, video of the incident appeared to show the woman “lucid, alert, somewhat playful and fully conscious.”

The woman then said a line of other players were waiting outside of the bedroom to have sex with her. “I was shoving people off of me,” she told investigators. “They kept ignoring my pleas for help. Anything I said they laughed [at], they tried to cheer people on.” Some of the players dispute this, but at least one corroborated her story.

The players and their accuser reached an agreement late last year, which included a clause that neither side could sue the other. A restraining order at the stadium where the accuser worked was reduced to 20 feet, allowing the players to return to practice.

“This has never been about punishing anyone; I just wanted to feel safe,” the accuser said in a statement regarding the settlement. “Because of this resolution that we came to, now I do [feel safe].”

The school, however, conducted its own investigation and suspended some players and expelled others. In December 2016, senior members of the team held a press conference with the suspended players threatening to boycott the upcoming Holiday Bowl game against Washington State. A few days later, the team reversed the boycott.

Minnesota coach Tracy Claeys had expressed approval of the boycott, and was subsequently fired.

Ashe Schow is the Campus Culture reporter for Watchdog.org.