400 new jobs, low unemployment bad news for Walker-hating left

MADISON, Wis. – After Gov. Scott Walker announced Thursday that Bonn, Germany, candy-maker Haribo plans to spend $242 million building a plant in Kenosha County in an economic development deal expected to create 400 jobs, the left did what it always does in these situations: It complained.

And criticized.

It is what the left has done best during the Walker era, a time of abundant political power for conservatives and a rapidly evaporating liberal presence in state legislative leadership.

While Walker and economic development officials aren’t yet releasing details on just how much the mammoth manufacturing deal is going to cost taxpayers (and this is something that should be closely watched), the initial word was pretty positive for a state that has grown accustomed to big jobs announcements.

Also announced Thursday, Wisconsin posted a 3.7 percent unemployment rate in February, the lowest level since November 2000. The Badger State economy added 7,600 jobs last month, according to initial estimates from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“More people are working in our state than ever before in history, and more than 200,000 private sector jobs have been created since December of 2010,” Walker said Thursday in his weekly radio address. “Importantly, manufacturing job creation has led the way and our state is in the Top 10 in the nation for manufacturing jobs since we took office,” in 2011.

Haribo, creator of the gummy bear, chose Kenosha County as the site of its first factory in North America, according to the governor’s office. The development deal is the latest in a long line of announcements about companies choosing to move to Wisconsin.

Earlier this month Pratt Industries opened a cardboard box plant in Beloit. The 350,000-square-foot factory is expected to employ 120 workers. It’s another sign, Walker said during a ceremony, that Wisconsin is becoming a much more attractive place to do business than its debt-heavy neighbor to the south, Illinois.

“It’s good to be close to the Chicago market but on the Wisconsin side,” Walker said of Atlanta-based Pratt’s new Beloit facility.

The manufacturer employs some 7,000 people worldwide.

Last week, Walker highlighted the state’s $19 billion tourism industry, which Department of Tourism officials say has grown by more than 30 percent over the past five years. The industry is responsible for more than 190,000 jobs statewide.

The left, however, sees failure in the job announcements, the corporate investments, and historically low unemployment figures.

The far left One Wisconsin Now suggested Kenosha County’s big news Thursday was just a show, a cover for Walker’s political problems.

“The day after a new statewide poll showed his approval ratings remain negative, Gov. Scott Walker convened a press conference to make what he touted was an important economic announcement,” the group groused.

The folks in Kenosha County believe Haribo’s plans to create 400 direct jobs – not to mention the many secondary market positions the plant would spur– is a pretty important economic announcement.

“Every time this guy (Walker) fails to measure up, he tries to change the measuring stick,” said One Wisconsin Now Director Scot Ross in a statement.

Ross picked at the political scab that liberals have worked since the 2014 gubernatorial campaign: Wisconsin’s failure to create 250,000 private sector jobs during Walker’s first term. That didn’t happen, as the Republican governor had pledged. Still, Walker easily won re-election in 2014 against a candidate and a Democratic Party that made the busted pledge the centerpiece of the their campaign – an old chestnut that they refuse to give up even as Wisconsin’s employment numbers continue to climb.

Unable to latch on to new information, the Democratic Party of Wisconsin on Thursday posted a “Brief History of Gov. Scott Walker’s Record on Job Creation” that pulled from three-year-old employment data.

Also of note was the lack of any statement on the Haribo announcement, as of late Thursday afternoon, from Assembly Minority Leader, Peter Barca, a Kenosha Democrat.

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce President and CEO Kurt Bauer noted that Wisconsin’s labor force participation rate is among the best in the nation. He issued a statement asserting, “Now is not the time to retreat to the days of increased taxes on businesses.”

“Now is the time to be bold. WMC urges lawmakers to build on the efforts of the last six years that have led to such a robust and prosperous economy,” Bauer said.

