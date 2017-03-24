Vermont House to vote on election law rewrites in wake of recount, absentee ballot snafus

In the wake of two high-profile foul-ups, the Vermont House Committee on Government Operations is proposing an election-law revamp in hopes of a smoother process for the next cycle.

Rep. Ronald Hubert, R-Milton, vice chair of the committee, told Watchdog that members suggested major procedural changes after the Orange-1 district recount battle.

“We practically rewrote (recount) law. We wanted to put into practice solutions to errors we saw so this isn’t brought up in the House again,” he said.

Democrats and Progressives pushed two recounts to reverse the victory of Rep. Bob Frenier, R-Chelsea, who unseated his progressive rival by eight votes. Proponents justified the recounts by citing procedural errors before, in an ironic twist, the second recount was halted because of procedural errors.

The new rules in H. 512 would detail recount procedures with updated technology, spell out tabulator testing requirements, set standards for how to properly mark disputed hand-counted ballots, and give town clerks authority to appoint assistants to speed up the process.

Lawmakers also want to update absentee ballot procedures after hundreds of unauthorized absentee ballot requests were made by the Deborah Bucknam for Attorney General campaign and the Vermont Democratic Party.

H. 514, introduced on Thursday, would “prohibit a person from getting authorization from a voter to request an absentee ballot on their behalf by robocall, which was the method that caused so many unauthorized requests this past election,” Will Senning, director of elections with the secretary of state’s office, told Watchdog.

Vermont election law allows for third parties to file absentee ballot requests with the permission of the voter. But requests do not require the signature of the voter, making it impossible to confirm whether the request is authorized by the voter.

After the elections last November, Williston clerk Deborah Beckett told Watchdog, “Once a ballot leaves the office, you don’t know that it reaches the right person. We rely on the integrity of the individual submitting the absentee request.”

Absentee ballots are sent to the address listed on the request, not necessarily to the registered permanent address of the voter.

“The concept of requiring a voter’s signature on all absentee ballot requests was discussed. In its current form the draft bill does not include that requirement,” Senning said. However, he said his office supports the bill. “Our office has worked closely with the committee on all aspects of this bill.”

Hubert said the committee decided not to require a signature because it could limit access to absentee voting in cases such as hospitalization or sudden travel. He said he hopes the understanding that voter fraud is a federal offense will keep people from abusing Vermont’s open absentee request laws.

“Is it a way of preventing everyone? Probably not. But I don’t believe that’s a problem in Vermont,” Hubert said.

H. 514 is expected to see a vote in the House on Tuesday, according to Huber.

A third piece of legislation, H. 189, sent by the House to the Committee on Government Operations, would enable spouses to pick up absentee ballots for each other. Spouses can currently submit absentee ballot requests in person or over the telephone, as can anyone, but under current law cannot pick up physical copies.

Though not in favor of requiring voter signatures on absentee ballot requests, Hubner said he opposes H. 189. “What would prevent someone from abusing this privilege? It has the potential of tainting the system,” he said.

Emma Lamberton is Vermont Watchdog’s health care and Rutland-area reporter. Contact her at [email protected] or @EmmaBeth9.