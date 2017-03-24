Wisconsin family awaits Supreme Court ruling in property-rights case

For more than 40 years, high school government teacher Michael Murr has taught students about the work of the U.S. Supreme Court.

On March 20, he and 20 family members saw it first-hand, as the high court heard oral arguments in Murr v. State of Wisconsin and St. Croix County — a property rights case he and his siblings have been fighting since 2004.

“The concept is the ‘great equalizer,’” Murr told reporters right after the hearing. “We’re against the county, the state, and the United States. And we’re a family of pretty average Americans. And the fact we got this far is a great civics lesson. It says something about the third branch of government — the judicial branch. They’re there to protect individuals down to that level.”

Listed as one of the National Constitution Center’s top 10 Supreme Court cases to watch in 2017, Murr involves two pieces of property along the St. Croix River in Wisconsin that have been in the family since the 1960s.

The two lots, one with a family cabin and the other vacant, were purchased three years apart and are taxed separately. However, land use regulations prohibit the Murrs from selling or developing the vacant lot because the law treats the two lots as one.

Wishing to sell one lot to pay for renovations to the cabin on the other, the Murrs asked the government to compensate them for the property’s value. The county offered $40,000, one-tenth of the $400,000 assessed value. So the Murrs sued, saying the low-ball offer violates the Takings Clause of the Fifth Amendment.

The Pacific Legal Foundation, a donor-supported public interest legal organization, represents the Murrs, bringing the case to the Supreme Court after the Wisconsin Court of Appeals rejected the family’s claim.

The oral arguments pitted PLF general counsel John Groen against lawyers for St. Croix County, the state of Wisconsin and the U.S. Solicitor General’s office, which filed an amicus brief in support of the Wisconsin Court of Appeals decision against the Murrs.

“It was a unique argument having the state, the county and the solicitor general’s office arguing on the other side with some discombobulate — some different views from those different attorneys and so that made for an interesting argument,” Groen said afterward.

‘A level of unfairness’

In her analysis, Scotusblog’s Miriam Seifter wrote that the justices were searching for a common denominator — that is, a way to define the original property as either one lot or two, in order to determine if a taking actually took place.

“If the parcel at issue is just [the vacant] Lot E, the Murrs have a stronger case that the merger provision effected a taking: They can’t develop or sell Lot E by itself,” Seifter wrote. “But if Lots E and F together constitute the denominator, it seems clear that no taking has occurred. The siblings can still develop or sell the two lots together, and the restriction has a minimal economic effect on them.”

PLF co-counsel Todd Gaziano says this analysis and oral arguments themselves, however, missed a larger point. The government attorneys failed to make the case they were supposed to, according to Gaziano — to support the Wisconsin Court of Appeals ruling that sent the case to Washington in the first place.

“Lost in almost all the reporting was that not a single party or attorney speaking for any government unit supported the test of the Wisconsin (Appeals) court that ruled against the Murrs,” Gaziano told Watchdog.org.

“The narrow question the Supreme Court granted review on was whether that the rule, which required that contiguous lots in common ownership must always be considered together for takings analysis, was required by federal law,” he said. They were effectively arguing for reversal without addressing the question at hand, Gaziano contends. “Unfortunately, the justices didn’t call the government lawyers on their inconsistent position.”

Another takeaway by both the Murrs and their lawyers was the issue of fairness, in particular one exchange between Justice Samuel Alito and Richard Lazarus, who represented St. Croix County.

From the transcript:

LAZARUS: In — for instance, in this case, the economic impact on the Murrs, right, has to take into account the shared value of the two because the fact is, if you look to what — there is no general issue of material fact with the lower courts on this question, that the value of the two parcels together for one house is $698,000. The value of two houses separate, with a house on each, is $771,000.

JUSTICE ALITO: Well, that’s fine except that, in order to realize the value of the two lots put together, they would have to move away.

“It was interesting,” said Groen. “[Alito] seemed to indicate that there’s a level of unfairness in requiring that they sell their property in order to recover anything.”

“We have no intention of moving,” said Donna Murr, another sibling on hand for the hearing. “That would defeat the whole purpose of what our property rights are. So I was happy to hear his take and get a sense of how he feels about the situation.”

A ruling in Murr is expected in June.

“We’re used to waiting,” said Donna Murr. “So we’ll just wait and remain confident and optimistic the outcome will be in our favor.”