Vermont GOP outraged after AG dismisses alleged campaign finance law violation

Vermont Republicans are outraged after Democrat Attorney General TJ Donovan on Friday dismissed the local GOP’s complaint of an alleged campaign finance law violation by House Majority Leader Jill Krowinski.

Republicans, under the leadership executive director Jeff Bartley, alleged that Krowinski, a Burlington Democrat, used email to solicit contributions from lobbyists during the legislative session. Soliciting contributions from lobbyists during sessions is prohibited by state law (2 VSA § 266).

“After examining the complaint, materials obtained through investigation and legal issues, we have concluded that there was no violation,” Donovan wrote in his response to Bartley’s written complaint filed last month. “Our review indicated that the email was sent by the Vermont Democratic Party, and not by Rep. Krowinski on her own behalf.”

Bartley told Watchdog that Krowinski signed the email fundraising request and that it was distributed by the Vermont Democratic Party on her behalf. He also said the email was sent to the inboxes of various unidentified Vermont and federal lobbyists on the party’s email list.

“We are not surprised Attorney General TJ Donovan is coming to the aid of his fellow Democrats by not enforcing current campaign finance laws,” Bartley said in a statement released Friday.

“His ruling narrowly interprets the statute prohibiting sitting legislators from soliciting contributions from lobbyists to only direct solicitations, meaning solicitations for the legislators themselves. … The attorney general has now made clear that legislators may solicit lobbyists on behalf of third parties or at the very least allow third parties to use their names to solicit lobbyists. The Democrats seem to be circumventing the clear language and meaning of the statute and the attorney general seems perfectly content to look the other way.”

Bartley said that on Feb. 14 Krowinski “attacked” House Republican Minority Leader Don Turner for not joining “our tripartisan (House) effort.” She asked for contributions in the same missive.

Bartley on Friday questioned why Vermont has the law if it’s not going to be enforced: “If signing a letter [as] ‘Jill Krowinski, Majority Leader, House Democratic Caucus’ on behalf of the Democratic Party does not violate the statutory prohibition against legislators soliciting lobbyists, then why have the law in the first place?”

A copy of the Feb. 14 email obtained by Watchdog was signed, simply, “Thanks. Jill.” It also contained a boilerplate legal notice that the email was “not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.”

Krowinski and Donovan did not return Watchdog’s requests for comment.

Lou Varricchio is Vermont bureau chief for Vermont Watchdog. He can be contacted at [email protected]