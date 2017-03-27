Attorney’s group calls for due process in campus sexual assault investigations

One of the biggest problems for colleges adjudicating sexual assault is the balance between sensitivity for the accuser and fairness for the accused.

To date, activists for accusers have been hostile toward due process for accused students and colleges, fearful of losing federal funding, have forgone due process. It makes sense for them: Include vague allusions to due process in campus disciplinary policies, but ignore them and find for accusers to avoid negative media attention and the potential loss of millions of dollars.

Because of this, schools are getting sued at an alarming pace by accused students who were denied a meaningful defense.

These accused students are arguing the very same thing that led schools to more forcefully adjudicate claims of sexual assault: gender bias.

In courts, however, accused students face a much higher hurdle than accusers do on campus; the courts require proof and attorneys cost a lot of money. On campus, accusers get free assistance and the presumption that they are telling the truth.

It’s been a mixed bag for accused students in courts. Some judges have upheld at least some of accused students’ claims. Some have called the college’s proceedings “unfair” or suggested they reeked of “bias and inaccuracy.” Other judges have dismissed the concerns of accused students.

Now an attorneys group is weighing in on campus procedures.

The American College of Trial Lawyers has issued a “white paper” about campus sexual assault investigations and the need to balance fairness for accusers and the accused.

The group outlined seven protections that should be provided to ensure fairness for accused students.

First on the list is an impartial investigation and the avoidance of any conflict of interest with factfinders. ACTL quotes Harvard Law professor Jeannie Suk Gersen suggesting that school Title IX officials may have an inherent conflict of interest because their jobs are an outgrowth of a 2011 “Dear Colleague” letter from the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights that drastically unleveled the playing field in campus sexual assault cases, and thus they have a financial interest in keeping federal funding for their employer.

“Concerns of withdrawal of federal funding, combined with media attention surrounding campus sexual assault, may cause universities – consciously or not – to err on the side of protecting or validating the complainant at the expense of the accused,” the ACTL wrote. “These not-so-subtle pressures may contribute to partial and discriminatory investigations and the absence of protection for the accused.”

In addition, ACTL called on schools to inform accused students of their right to counsel, and encouraged schools to allow legal counsel to be present at all times throughout the investigation and hearing. The group also – in a sad commentary of how things have been playing out on college campuses – suggested the accused be “promptly provided with the details of the allegations,” because even that isn’t currently the case across the country. In some cases, schools won’t even immediately tell the accused who is accusing him.

ACTL also called for schools to present the accused with all evidence “at a meaningful time and in a meaningful manner, so that they can adequately respond to it.” The group also called for “some form of cross-examination of witnesses” and to raise the burden of proof from “preponderance of evidence” to “clear and convincing” (which is still short of the criminal standard of “beyond a reasonable doubt.”)

Finally, the group recommended schools provide students “with written findings of fact on completion of the investigation or hearing sufficiently detailed to permit meaningful appellate review.”

“Under the current system everyone loses: accused students are deprived of fundamental fairness, complainants’ experiences are unintentionally eroded and undermined, and colleges and universities are trapped between the two, while facing a potential loss of federal funding,” ACTL concluded.

The recommendations from the lawyers’ group would be a good start toward bringing basic fairness to campus investigations. The problem remains, though, that there is no real punishment for schools that fail to provide such fairness.

Many schools include in their policies the recommendations from ACTL, then ignore them without consequence. Schools are more fearful of bad press, lawsuits from accusers (which often end up costing millions) and the loss of federal funding than they are of lawsuits from the accused (which typically result in less costly verdicts).

Without an enforcement mechanism to inject some fear into colleges that deny due process to the accused, no policy will reverse the status quo.