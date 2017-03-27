Haupt’s Take: Will Obamacare ever go away?

By William Haupt III | Haupt’s Take

“Socialized medicine is the keystone to the arch of the Socialized State.” (Vladimir Lenin)

The Social Transformation of American Medicine by sociologist Paul Starr depicts the rise of our sovereign medical profession and how it became such a vast enterprise. He claims the autonomy of our medical professionals has been responsible for its evolution. He establishes their role as unique in our society and details how they used private capital to do this.

Starr is a liberal activist in healthcare circles, and admits our government played no part in developing the world’s greatest healthcare industry. But he cautioned, to maintain it, it would take corporate control of healthcare under government supervision to maintain it as the need for increased services became necessary in the future.

“Some feel the only way to survive is to sell out to establishment politics.” (Jay Keys)

Transforming our free-market medical industry into a socialized nightmare came with the passage of Obamacare in 2009. When Obama lead his “hit-squad” to the torture chamber that Christmas Eve, he had secured deals with corporations and special interest groups like AARP, the AMA, and insurance companies.

With the stroke of a pen he turned Dr. Jekyll into Mr. Hyde. His hocus pocus pulled off the most dastardly hat trick in American medical history. Like Dr. Jekyll, he convinced major players they would reap big profits with federal mandates to buy products from them. Like Mr. Hyde, he deceptively fooled Americans and embellished corporate conglomerates were the benefactors.

“It is one thing to mortify curiosity, another to conquer it.” (Robert Louis Stevenson)

Obama knew he could not sell socialized medicine in a country built on a free market. He cleverly skewed his sales pitch claiming his magical healthcare elixir of federal pixie dust was the panacea. He rallied select target industry players to endorse his plan. Then he could take small incremental steps at “reforms,” regulations and mandates that would eventually lead to limiting services and coverage.

This would allow government to ration medical care and liability by consolidating free market medicine under corporate banners. His corporate buddies would love this since they’d be off the hook providing health benefits and send employees off to the exchanges. Obama gave them a double dose of Kool-Aid.

“Yes, you can fool some of the people all of the time.” (Al Thorn)

Walter Scott said; “O, what a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive!” Only a few years later people are waiting for the unicorns at their doorsteps to tote them off to local healthcare resorts, where mythical Tinkerbelle wizards will cure them with magic wands. They’ll be waiting till the “12th of Never.”

Instead of increasing access to services, ObamaScare limited their choices in the free market. Now the feds are dictating the coverage we must buy, and what insurance must cover, and every doctor must write a thesis to justify this. What happened to the free market? If everyone sells the same product and they know you must buy it, they will just kick back and wait for the phone to ring.

“A monopoly renders people complacent with mediocrity.” (Neil Parcey)

To progressives, freedom means their right to usurp our God-given rights so they can exploit the vulnerability of the public. When their dream of socialized medicine forced our trusted PCP’s to abandon their practices and join corporations this was a perilous blow to all Americans. When the public saw them fall, one by one, they envisioned Obama’s ultimate goal was a single-payer type healthcare system.

When all individual medical providers ultimately disappear and are absorbed into HMO conglomerates, they will administer healthcare under government jurisprudence. One Obama spokesman said, “We can no longer pay for healthcare under the current PPO model. We must phase out all fee-for-service care for us to survive. We’ll pay doctors a finite amount to take care of a defined population, within our parameters, not theirs.” Even communist Karl Marx realized the importance of our personal care physicians: “Medicine heals doubts as well as diseases.”

As Americans watched their healthcare system erode under the rubric of mandated insurance, they rebelled. The next general election they replaced most of the progressives that had ganged up on them and stole their free market health care. This new group of Congressmen promised to dump Obamacare in favor of a legitimate free market system to assist in providing healthcare for all.

But these promises went away, and we have been reelecting them as our insurance premiums go through the roof! Although the House voted to de-fund Obamacare at least four times since then, nobody has come up with an alternative plan that could be realistically enacted.

“Sometimes is takes intuitive thinking to come up with a plan that really works. That is something Congress is incapable of doing.” (Theo Blane)

One of the key integrants of President Trump’s campaign whistle stomping was to repeal the dreaded ObamaScare, Americans despised more than a trip to the dentist to get a tooth pulled.

He talked a good talk and the people listened, and he had grandiose solutions that would make everyone happy. His plan would reduce premiums and provide assistance for those in need, and not arm wrestle anyone into buying something they didn’t want. He wanted to reduce the work our doctors did for the government so they could work more for us. This sounded great until Congress stepped in, and fooled with his proposal to appease their favorite sons. By the time they got done detonating his bill, it was just another Obamcare in disguise.

“Whenever everyone puts their two cents in, you end up with a bank filled with depositors who get little in return.” (Roy Small)

There is no question, Obamacare will soon self-destruct. And the Trump administration along with the Republican Congress is faced with a crisis when it bites the dust. Most of the co-ops are gone. A large portion of the exchanges have only one plan to choose from. Money earmarked to shore up insurance companies has dried up. All attempts to secure funds to support Obamacare have been challenged in court.

Although our economy, our medical system and our patients must be freed from the grip of this monster, if Congress can’t fix it now, maybe they should just watch it explode. Then they will be forced to prudently address real free market healthcare reform.

“Underlying most arguments against the free market is a lack of belief in freedom itself.” (Milton Friedman)

It is the essence of pragmatism to acknowledge Obamacare is not working. From its inception, too many ingredients of Obamacare were consolation prizes to Democrats, insurance companies and big corporations. We cannot “tweak” or reform Obamacare, we need to wait for it to implode so liberal Americans who thought they were getting the deal of a lifetime, understand that free market healthcare is the best alternative for all.

In America nobody is denied access to medical care at a trauma center or a county hospital. And there are many state and federal programs to assist all those in need.

“Some people need a hand up for help but too many want a hand out.” (Jill Provo)

If we wait long enough Obamacare will collapse. The fact that Obamacare is bankrupting the nation the consequences will be disastrous when it dies. But if that is the only way we can open up health care to more competition outside government control, we must watch this happen.

Healthcare is not the responsibility of the government but the free market. Let’s hope sanity prevails, and that at least, the most egregious sections of Obamacare are repealed by Trump and his Congress.