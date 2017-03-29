West Virginia Senate backing away from soda tax increase, House still entertaining it

West Virginia House and Senate Republicans introduced a slew of soda-tax bills that stand to increase taxes on soft drinks by 500 percent.

As part of a comprehensive tax reform plan, the bill would leave consumers paying a five-cent tax on every 16.9 fluid ounces of the beverage. Soda is currently taxed at one cent per 16.9 fluid ounces.

The House bills are waiting in committee, while the sponsor of the Senate bill says the Republicans will likely change their bill.

“During the course of our tax reform efforts we’ve looked at a lot of different taxes to impose,” state Sen. Robert Karnestold, chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Tax Reform, told Watchdog. “However, at this point it looks very unlikely that the tax bill will include a fee on beverages.”

Soda tax increase proposals in West Virginia drew criticism from the national nonprofit Tax Foundation, which called it a regressive tax that encourages residents to cross state lines to do their shopping. However, Karnestold said that was not the motivation for getting rid of the tax increase in the tax reform bill.

“The tax reform effort was scaled down for the time being, and a lot of moving parts were removed. The beverage tax was just one of those moving parts,” he said.

House Republicans and Democrats introduced three bills aimed at increasing the soda tax. Two of the the bills would impose a one-cent-per-ounce tax on soft drinks, while the other bill would implement a two-cents-per-ounce tax. The bills are currently being looked at by the House Finance Committee.

Philadelphia is the most recent city to introduce a comprehensive soda tax. The policy’s negative effects were apparent when distributors and stores reported losses in sales — a development that may force layoffs.

Berkeley was the first city to introduce such a policy.