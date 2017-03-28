Milwaukee County supervisor’s ethics case remains ‘under review’

MADISON, Wis. – An outside ethics investigation of Milwaukee County Supervisor John Weishan Jr.’s 2016 campaign activities continues nearly a year after a judge moved the case out of the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office because of a conflict of interest.

An official with the Brown County District Attorney’s office on Monday told Wisconsin Watchdog the investigating prosecutor has asked for additional information “for follow-up,” and the materials were received this week. She said Assistant District Attorney John Luetscher “will look at it,” and that the matter “is still under review.”

“He should be able to look at it in the next few weeks,” the official said. Asked why the ethics case has taken nearly a year to investigate, the official said, “We are understaffed here big time. (Luetscher) is an assistant district attorney who handles big-time cases.”

In June, Luetscher said he had asked the West Allis Police Department to assist in the investigation.

Luetscher’s office over the past 10 months had not returned Wisconsin Watchdog’s calls seeking an update on the probe.

Weishan won re-election in early April 2016 despite allegations of felony misconduct in office and lying under oath, accusations related to his campaign.

Weishan has said the allegations by his opponent at the time, Milwaukee-area businessman Scott Espeseth, are “totally false,” to a “point of ridiculousness.”

The complaint alleges Weishan falsified numerous nomination petitions filed with the Milwaukee County Election Commission.

In March 2016, the Milwaukee County prosecutor who specializes in campaign and elections fraud investigations advised Espeseth that further investigation was warranted, according to emails obtained by Wisconsin Watchdog.

Because of a conflict of interest, however, the DA’s office referred the complaint to a special prosecutor. Milwaukee County Chief Judge Maxine White assigned the case to the Brown County District Attorney’s office.

“I have completed a review of the MCEC Complaint and John Weishan’s Answer. Consequently, I have now reviewed all the papers you have submitted,” Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney Bruce Landgraf wrote to Espeseth on March 16, 2016 in a particularly revealing professional email. “It is my opinion that further investigation is warranted.”

Espeseth originally challenged Weishan’s nomination papers in January 2016 “for a considerable number of inconsistencies” and missing information.

“If you add up all the pages that clearly weren’t circulated by him but signed by him as a circulator, he would not be on the ballot,” Espeseth told Wisconsin Watchdog in an April 1 article.

As Weishan pointed out, the Election Commission rejected all of Espeseth’s challenges. Espeseth said he was not surprised that a commission in heavily Democratic Milwaukee County, often criticized for its handling of election complaints, would toss out his challenges against a liberal incumbent.

The law in question is state statute 12.13(3)(a) on filing or receiving for filing certificate of nomination or nomination papers “knowing any part is falsely made.”

Landgraf contacted Espeseth on Feb. 24 of last year advising him what to do should he file a criminal complaint. Espeseth did, two weeks later.

Five days later, Landgraf wrote Espeseth an email saying that he had completed his review of the complaint and that further investigation was warranted.

Weishan has campaigned for his supervisor’s seat five times and has made an unsuccessful run for the Legislature.

“I am totally capable of collecting my signatures. I have done it multiple times,” the supervisor told Watchdog last April.

“When you put it into context with the accusations he made that were rejected by the Elections Commission, this guy is just making these things up. It gets to a point of ridiculousness,” Weishan said.

In April, Espeseth said that whichever way the investigation falls, he will remain active in the community.

“I hope it resolves itself professionally, ethically, and that we can all move forward, and move Milwaukee County forward,” the candidate said.

He could not be reached for comment this week.