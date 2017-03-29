Home  >  Florida  >  Can tax credit scholarships make the move from the states to D.C.?

Can tax credit scholarships make the move from the states to D.C.?

March 29, 2017

A federal tax credit for donations to scholarship funds for elementary and secondary school students would be an effective way “to expand opportunity for low-income children who are trapped by limiting circumstances — including their schools,” writes Mene Ukueberuwa.

Ukueberuwa, the Hilton Kramer Fellow at The New Criterion, notes in City Journal that such programs are already proving successful at the state level. He highlights Florida’s program, which helped pay tuition costs for more than 78,000 students.

Read the whole thing here.

John Bicknell is executive editor of Watchdog.org. He is a veteran editor and has worked in journalism for more than 30 years. He came to Washington in 1999 as an editor at Congressional Quarterly and held several positions at CQ and Roll Call. He is the author of "America 1844: Religious Fervor, Westward Expansion and the Presidential Election That Transformed the Nation." His next book, scheduled to be published in 2017, is on John C. Fremont's 1856 presidential campaign. John also served as senior editor of the 2016 edition of “The Almanac of American Politics.” He can be reached on Twitter @JohnBick1960 and by email at [email protected]

