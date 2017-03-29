Can tax credit scholarships make the move from the states to D.C.?

A federal tax credit for donations to scholarship funds for elementary and secondary school students would be an effective way “to expand opportunity for low-income children who are trapped by limiting circumstances — including their schools,” writes Mene Ukueberuwa.

Ukueberuwa, the Hilton Kramer Fellow at The New Criterion, notes in City Journal that such programs are already proving successful at the state level. He highlights Florida’s program, which helped pay tuition costs for more than 78,000 students.

