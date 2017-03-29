Pennsylvania State Police can’t say what they spent questionable funds on

After receiving $222.2 million in state funding to which it may not have been legally entitled, Pennsylvania State Police officials say they can’t account for how the money was spent.

A State Police spokesman told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review that the funds were combined with other money and then used to cover the agency’s general expenses, making it impossible to track.

Last week, the Pennsylvania Legislative Budget and Finance Committee released a report that found nearly a quarter billion dollars was diverted from road maintenance to the State Police. Money from gas taxes, vehicle taxes and vehicle licensing fees may be used for maintaining safety on highways and bridges, but the report found that the police spent only $532.8 million on those projects, while receiving $755 million from the fund.

“We will continue to monitor the issue, but we certainly hope that, having these errors brought to light by the LBFC report, the Wolf administration and the Pennsylvania State Police will correct the errors and prevent them from ever happening again,” Susan Woods, spokeswoman for Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, told the Tribune-Review.