Gov. Scott: ‘A lot of work left to do’ as House debates budget ahead of vote

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Unlike Vermont’s winter-like spring weather, the ice appears to be thawing inside the Statehouse as Republican Gov. Phil Scott and House leaders appear close to an agreement on the state budget plan.

A hallmark of Scott’s new administration has been his demand that lawmakers balance the budget without any new taxes or fees.

The House GOP caucus on Thursday expressed support of the Appropriations Committee’s efforts to eliminate a $72 million budget deficit by cutting spending in various programs and limiting the increase in General Fund spending to about 1.8 percent.

“The fundamental framework of not raising taxes or fees and keeping spending in line with economic growth is why we are supporting this budget,” House Minority Leader Don Turner, R-Milton, said Thursday in a statement.

The House debates the budget Thursday afternoon, and a vote is expected this week. During the morning session, House lawmakers approved the state’s revenue bill, which includes no new taxes yet raises $5 million through better enforcement of existing taxes. The tax bill passed Thursday by a 138-0 vote.

Speaking at his weekly press conference Wednesday, Scott said he appreciated the compromises House members made to come his way on budget objectives.

“I want to give credit where credit is due. As I’ve said before, my line in the sand has been that no new taxes and fees are made. They adhered to that, and I appreciate that,” Scott said.

He added that more work needed to be done, however. “Unfortunately, there are a number of economic initiatives (and) investments that I think are needed … to change the direction, the trajectory of Vermont,” he said.

Scott proposes that job-creating, business-friendly language be added to budget amendments, which could happen when the bill moves to the Senate. The governor also wants additional support for early childhood education initiatives, college education and the Vermont National Guard.

The governor said additional budget savings may be attained through the new Agency of Digital Services and the combining of state liquor and lottery operations.

On Wednesday, state Rep. Kitty Toll, D-Danville, chair of the the House Appropriations Committee, told reporters the budget under review by the full House adhered to Scott’s no-taxes-or-fees dictum.

Turner said the budget, if approved, would mark a major shift in the state’s budget policy from the past six years.

“Ever since [former House Speaker] Shap Smith and [former Gov.] Peter Shumlin chose to override Gov. Douglas’ FY10 budget veto, House Republicans have been fighting for budgets that don’t raise taxes or fees, keeps spending in line with economic growth and delivers real results for the Vermont taxpayer. Under the leadership and vision of Governor Phil Scott and the Republicans on House Appropriations we have achieved that,” he said.

Scott expressed cautious optimism for how the process might play out in the Senate.

“There’s a lot work left to do,” he said. “This is only halfway through to get through the House, then it goes to the Senate. We’ll continue to work with the Senate on initiatives to improve the bill and we’ll see where we will end up.”

Lou Varricchio is Vermont bureau chief for Vermont Watchdog.org. You can contact him at [email protected]