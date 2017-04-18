Wisconsin’s top headlines – April 18

President Trump’s in Wisconsin Tuesday, technology jobs are growing in the state and more headlines from around Wisconsin.

CNN: Trump to push ‘Buy American, Hire American’ policy at Wisconsin visit

President Donald Trump on Tuesday will sign an executive order directing federal agencies to implement the “Buy American, Hire American” rhetoric of his campaign.

The order looks to bolster protections for certain American-made goods and calls for a review of the H-1B visa program for skilled workers, with the goal of reforming the program, senior administration officials said.

Trump will sign the executive order during a trip Tuesday to Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he will tour the headquarters of Snap-on-Tools, a Wisconsin-based manufacturer, and deliver a speech about US manufacturing.

Channel 3000: Fitchburg mayor-elect wants city to consider panhandling ordinance

When Madison put a median safety ordinance in place, it moved panhandlers down the road to neighboring cities.

The mayor-elect of Fitchburg, Jason Gonzalez, hopes his city will adopt a similar ordinance to the one Madison put in place.

Wisconsin State Journal: Tech taking larger role in Wisconsin’s economy

Agriculture, manufacturing and tourism are the holy trinity of the Wisconsin economy and may always be so, given the state’s rich traditions in all three sectors.

Technology increasingly drives each of those sectors, however, and is slowly building an impressive standing of its own in terms of the jobs and value it adds to the Wisconsin economy. A recent national report makes the case.

The 2017 “Cyberstates” report from CompTIA, the nation’s largest leading tech association, showed Wisconsin cracking the 100,000-job barrier in 2016 for the first time. The report, which draws upon a mix of public and private data, counted 101,542 state tech workers last year compared with 97,633 in 2015.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Gov. Scott Walker signs laws on unions, cannabis oil

Contractors won’t have to work with unions on taxpayer-funded building projects and parents will have an easier time getting an anti-seizure drug derived from marijuana, under legislation Gov. Scott Walker signed Monday.

The measure on labor agreements, which passed the Legislature on party-line votes, is the latest in a series of moves to roll back union power by Republican lawmakers in recent years. Walker signed the law at Amerilux International, a De Pere distributor of construction materials.

Modern Healthcare: Wisconsin Medicaid proposal includes drug tests, premiums

Wisconsin on Monday unveiled plans to overhaul Medicaid by requiring members to pay insurance premiums and undergo a drug screening to participate in the program.

The state’s Department of Health Services said it will submit a waiver request to the CMS on May 26, following public comment.

The proposal looks a lot like the one used in Indiana’s Medicaid expansion known as Healthy Indiana 2.0, which is facing renewed scrutiny following reports that the state used misleading and inaccurate information to justify an extension.