Virginia’s top headlines – April 19

WTOP.com; Governor wants Redskins to build stadium in N. Virginia; should state money be involved?
The Washington Redskins practice in Virginia; their corporate home is in Virginia, and most of the players and coaches live in Virginia. But they play their home games in Maryland.
Gov. Terry McAuliffe wants to change that. He’s spent hours, and a few state dollars, trying to convince Redskins owner Daniel Snyder to build a stadium in Northern Virginia.
A stadium deal probably won’t happen before McAuliffe leaves office next year, thanks to Virginia’s one-term limit on governors. But some of the men looking to succeed McAuliffe are ready to take up the fight.
State Sen. Frank Wagner, R-Va. Beach, is welcoming – to a point.
“We’d love to have the Redskins move to Virginia,” he said.
But how much state money should be involved? “Zero. I think it’s totally inappropriate. We just cut $1.2 billion out of the budget. We made some hard choices, some very hard choices. And quite frankly, I don’t think it’s a priority to help subsidize a billionaire to move to Virginia.”
WTVR.com: Adviser: Carly Fiorina ‘strongly considering’ Virginia senate run
Former Presidential Republican candidate Carly Fiorina is “strongly considering” a run to unseat Hillary Clinton’s former running mate Tim Kaine for Virginia senator in 2018, an adviser to the former Hewlett-Packard CEO told CNN.
Fiorina, who bowed out of the presidential race in February 2016 before a short stint as Ted Cruz’s running mate, has been considering a run against Kaine in Virginia since November, said Frank Sadler, former campaign manager for her presidential run and the former executive director to her PAC.
Sadler said that Fiorina will likely make a formal decision about running for Senate in the fall.
WDNJ7.com: Virginina’s highest court to hear cases involving Atlantic Coast Pipeline
Issues surrounding the Atlantic Coast Pipeline will be in front of the Virginia Supreme Court Wednesday.
The cases will focus on surveying, and whether or not it’s legal. Landowners have been fighting the pipeline and their surveying efforts. Wednesday, that fight goes to Virginia’s highest court.
The Atlantic Coast Pipeline would run about 600 miles between West Virginia and North Carolina. The current proposed path runs through sections of Highland, Bath and Nelson Counties.
Daily Press: Virginia gas prices highest they’ve been this year
Gas prices in Virginia are the highest they’ve been this year, says AAA Tidewater.
Unleaded gas in Virginia now averages $2.23 per gallon — three cents more than last week, 14 more than last month and 29 more than it was last year. Virginia ranks No. 10 for least expensive gas in the country, just behind Kansas and Louisiana, a news release from AAA Tidewater said.