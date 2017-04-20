Wisconsin’s top headlines: April 20

Green Bay Press-Gazette: County arena proposal concerns lawmakers
GREEN BAY – Some Brown County lawmakers are raising concerns about a multimillion-dollar proposal to replace the aging Veterans Memorial Arena and upgrade a neighboring exhibition hall.
A briefing about the proposal Wednesday lasted more than an hour as a half dozen lawmakers raised issues ranging from costs to the availability of parking.
At issue is a consultant’s recommendation that the county replace the 60-year-old Veterans Memorial Arena and neighboring Shopko Hall with a modern exhibition facility. The AECOM study, funded by the county and the village of Ashwaubenon, recommends a 100,000- to 120,000-square-foot exhibition center.
Costs have been estimated at $70 million to $85 million, with an estimated annual economic impact of $13 million.
“It’s hard for me to swallow that this place would support itself,” said Dave Kaster, a Bellevue supervisor.
Fox TV: Wisconsin farmers hopeful over Canada milk dispute
Monica and Dave Roskopf say they are thankful but not more optimistic about their future as dairy farmers after President Donald Trump took their side in a dispute with Canada this week.
The Roskopfs, who own a family farm outside the small Dodge County community of Iron Ridge, own one of 75 affected farms. Their processor, Grassland Dairy, says Canada will no longer buy its products and, in turn, they will stop purchasing milk from dozens of Wisconsin farmers on May 1st.
Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee makes list of six U.S. cities to watch
Milwaukee made the Conde Nast Traveler list of “6 U.S. Cities to Watch in 2017,” thanks to its vibrant restaurant scene and “endless party” during the summer.
The magazine compares Milwaukee favorably to Chicago, Minneapolis and Madison and says “Milwaukee has many, if not all, of the same qualities that make these sister cities buzz — and then some.”
Wisconsin State Journal: Lawmakers open to ending U. of Wisconsin tuition freeze as cut faces opposition
The co-chairman of the Legislature’s powerful budget-writing committee says he is open to ending the freeze on University of Wisconsin System tuition in the next two years.
“We can’t freeze tuition forever,” Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, told the Wisconsin State Journal, making him the second member of the Joint Finance Committee to indicate interest in allowing limited UW tuition increases.