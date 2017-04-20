Wisconsin’s top headlines: April 20

Green Bay Press-Gazette: County arena proposal concerns lawmakers

GREEN BAY – Some Brown County lawmakers are raising concerns about a multimillion-dollar proposal to replace the aging Veterans Memorial Arena and upgrade a neighboring exhibition hall.

A briefing about the proposal Wednesday lasted more than an hour as a half dozen lawmakers raised issues ranging from costs to the availability of parking.

At issue is a consultant’s recommendation that the county replace the 60-year-old Veterans Memorial Arena and neighboring Shopko Hall with a modern exhibition facility. The AECOM study, funded by the county and the village of Ashwaubenon, recommends a 100,000- to 120,000-square-foot exhibition center.

Costs have been estimated at $70 million to $85 million, with an estimated annual economic impact of $13 million.

“It’s hard for me to swallow that this place would support itself,” said Dave Kaster, a Bellevue supervisor.