Virginia’s top headlines: April 20

The Virginian-Pilot: 2 Virginia Beach council members propose budget with no tax increases

Residents looking for relief from flooding without paying more in taxes have at least two champions on the City Council. Council members John Moss and Jessica Abbott have come up with an alternative to City Manager Dave Hansen’s proposed budget, which calls for a real estate tax increase of 1.25 cents per $100 of assessed value to help pay for full-day kindergarten and a stormwater fee increase of 2.5 cents per day for five years to make a dent in $450 million in needed drainage infrastructure repairs and upgrades.

Richmond Times-Dispatch: Virginia Supreme Court takes first look at pipeline survey law

The issue is new to the Virginia Supreme Court, but not to landowners whose property already has been surveyed without their permission for two proposed interstate natural gas pipelines. The court heard arguments on Wednesday in two cases testing the legality of a state law that allows gas companies onto private property without landowner consent to survey routes for pipelines, including an appeal by an 83-year-old widow whose Augusta County land already has been surveyed for the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

Northern Virginia Daily: Split board Oks tax increase

Warren County real estate owners can expect an increase in their next tax bills. The Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to adopt the fiscal 2018 budget that assumes an increase in the real estate tax rate from 62 cents to 65 cents per $100 of assessed value. The majority of the additional revenue from the tax increase will cover the cost to open and operate the new middle school for the first year.

The Virginian-Pilot: Norfolk treasurer heads to prison to begin serving 6-year sentence for corruption