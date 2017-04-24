Wisconsin in focus: Milk plants asked to save dairy farms

Milwaukee Journal Sentinal: Milk plants asked to save Wisconsin dairy farms

Mullins Cheese, which says it’s the largest family-owned and operated cheese factory in Wisconsin, has tossed a lifeline to eight dairy farms that were at risk of closing from a trade dispute with Canada. “My field staff looked at them and said, ‘My gosh, these are great, wonderfully kept farms,’” said Bill Mullins, the Mosinee cheese company’s vice president. “I had an opportunity to help a few of them.” But while Mullins has stepped up and signed contracts to buy the milk from eight family-owned dairy operations, dozens of others haven’t been as fortunate. They face a May 1 deadline for when they no longer have a milk processor and could be forced to shut down.

Wisconsin State Journal: Madison City Council member faces ethics complaint

The Madison Ethics Board this week will consider a complaint from an East Side resident alleging Ald. Sara Eskrich, 13th District, was improperly involved in the city’s awarding of a contract to a business group that includes her husband for a beer garden at Olbrich Park. Eskrich, through her attorney, has filed a 12-page motion to dismiss the complaint, contending that the allegations are baseless and that her behavior has been above board, appropriate and in full compliance with the city’s Ethics Code.

Green Bay Press-Gazette: Housing market continues torrid pace

Jason LeSage is tired of the steps. Two long flights of them up to the west-side apartment he and his son have called home for some time now. In February, he started poking around the housing market, working with a Realtor and looking at starter homes in Green Bay. But LeSage, a first-time homebuyer who just had an offer accepted last week, quickly learned this is no time to just poke around. “It seemed like every time I looked at something, there was already an accepted offer or someone would sneak in and buy it,” LeSage said. “It was actually pretty easy (to buy a house.) The actual looking for the house was pretty difficult, though.”

Opinion: Wisconsin Democrats look like an endangered species