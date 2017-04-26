Michigan community banks welcome deregulation

Michigan community banks that weathered a storm of federal red tape, mergers and consolidations now see smoother sailing ahead thanks to the prospect of federal regulatory reforms aimed at ramping up economic growth.

The House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday will review an updated draft of the Financial CHOICE Act, which would revise the landmark Dodd-Frank Act. The latter, passed in the wake of the 2008 recession, placed greater federal oversight on financial institutions.

Two Michigan Republican lawmakers – Reps. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, and Dave Trott, R-Birmingham – are members of the Financial Services Committee and have expressed support for reining in parts of Dodd-Frank that they see as onerous for small businesses.

President Donald Trump issued an executive order in January that requires the Treasury Department to analyze Dodd-Frank and come up with recommendations to ensure that banks have the latitude to make loans in order to boost job creation.

Rann Paynter, the president and CEO of the Michigan Bankers Association, said there’s no question that the number of community banks in the state has shrunk since Dodd-Frank was enacted, mostly through consolidations in the industry.

Indeed, according to Federal Reserve statistics, the number of chartered banks in Michigan has gone from 132 in 2009 to 93 in 2016.

“Dodd-Frank is a factor in the mergers and acquisitions,” Paynter told Illinois News Service. “The regulatory burden that has been placed on the banking industry has been tremendous.”

Paynter’s views on Dodd-Frank parallel those of the Independent Community Bankers of America, whose 2017 “Plan for Prosperity” calls on Congress to ensure that the banks can continue to service mortgage loans, reduce data reporting requirements, cut red tape on loans to small businesses and reform the structure of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), which grew out of the Dodd-Frank reforms

Unlike most federal agencies, which are run by commissions, the CFPB is run by a single director who can only be fired for cause. And as the CFPB has passed down rules, fines and regulations, financial institutions have faced greater burdens, Paynter said, though the intent has been to protect consumers.

“But more often than not, that is not the case,” he said.

The CFPB lacks accountability because it doesn’t have a full board to oversee its operations, Paynter said.

“The focus of the CFPB should be more on entities that are not banks” and do not have the kind of oversight that banks are subject to, he said.

Still, Michigan’s community banks have managed to earn steady revenues in recent years, Paynter said, though the profit levels vary from bank to bank.

“I think profitability continues to improve in spite of an additional cost they must incur because of the additional regulatory burden,” he said.

Another voice of support for community banks recently came from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. Responding to questions from Michigan Rep. Trott at a congressional hearing, Yellen noted that the banks have been facing pressures due to the current low-interest-rate environment.

“Regulatory burdens on community banks need to be reduced,” Yellen said. “I would be very pleased to see Congress take steps in that direction.”

Trott and nine of his colleagues on the Financial Services Commission penned a letter to Trump in February supporting the president’s executive order on Dodd-Frank, which reversed some regulations that came about as a result of the banking law.

“Dodd-Frank has inhibited the American dream for so many for too long,” the members said. “It’s time for relief. This critical first step will get small community banks and credit unions lending again, businesses hiring again, and restore homebuyers’ access to affordable financing options.”

Neither Trott nor Rep. Huizenga responded to requests for comment.

Thaya Brook Knight, associate director of financial regulation studies at the Cato Institute in Washington, said that changing the way community banks are regulated should be a politically feasible task, especially since no one blames the smaller banks for causing financial crisis in 2008.

“Relief for small banks is going to be an easier sell than some of the other changes,” Knight told Illinois News Network.

The number of new bank charters plummeted after Dodd-Frank was passed in 2010, she said, as uncertainty about the financial landscape set in.

Although Knight couldn’t say whether the challenges facing community banks affected some parts of the nation more than others, she said areas with small populations – such as parts of the Midwest – tend to feel the greatest impact.

“Small businesses rely overwhelmingly on small banks for financing,” Knight said.

The CFPB’s role will inevitably change since Director Richard Cordray’s term will end in July of next year, she said, clearing the way for a GOP-appointed director. Under Cordray, the bureau interpreted its authority in an expansive, ideological manner, according to Knight.

“This has been an agency that has been working to exert its authority in a way that’s as broad as possible,” she said.

Knight stressed that Trump will have opportunities to make appointments to agencies that decide how to implement the policies outlined in Dodd-Frank, such as the Securities Exchange Commission.

“One thing that is important to note here is that even though Dodd-Frank is a massive law, it is massive because of its breadth, but not its specificity,” Knight said, adding that Congress left it up to the federal agencies to deal with many of the details.

“It gives the president a fairly broad policy role to change Dodd-Frank even without changing the underlying law,” she said