Wisconsin in focus: Repeal of prevailing wage debated

Wisconsin State Journal: Debate over prevailing wage repeal

Critics of a proposal to fully repeal the state’s prevailing wage laws decried it Monday as an assault on the wages of blue-collar workers, while proponents framed the move as frugal stewardship of public funds. A state Senate panel gave the proposal its first legislative hearing Monday. If enacted, it would mark another crushing defeat for Wisconsin labor unions. They, along with legislative Democrats, are among the staunchest backers of a prevailing wage, a minimum wage requirement for workers on public construction projects.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Scott Walker open to shifting more money to roads

Gov. Scott Walker on Monday latched onto the possibility of funneling money from the state’s main account toward highways to try to help solve Wisconsin’s road funding woes. Walker has vowed to veto any gas tax increase and on Monday downplayed the possibility of raising vehicle registration fees. Instead, he told reporters he was working with his fellow Republicans in the Legislature to shift money from the state’s general fund to its transportation fund.

Beloit Daily News: Another school board spat opens on closed-session disclosures

The School District of Beloit Board of Education is scheduled to discuss board member Pam Charles alleged disclosure of confidential closed-session information to an attorney. The item is posted on the agenda for the 4:30 p.m. Tuesday meeting at Kolak Education Center, 1633 Keeler Ave. The item is posted for discussion in open session and will include a determination of what action, if any, will be taken. When first contacted by the Beloit Daily News, board president Lisa Anderson-Levy said it was agenda item to discuss alleged disclosure of closed session confidential information to an outside party, but declined further comment.

LaCrosse Tribune: Walker on President Trump’s first 100 days