Florida in focus: Florida budget talks crash over spending dispute

Tampa Bay Times: As budget talks crash, Corcoran wants ‘continuation’ budget, no new spending

A bitter stalemate over spending forced the Legislature to suspend work on a budget Monday, stirring more bad blood among Republicans and putting an on-time adjournment in doubt. Senate President Joe Negron, R-Stuart, and House Speaker Richard Corcoran, R-Land O’Lakes, bargained privately by phone through last Friday and were making progress on issues such as public school spending and raises for state workers. But problems began cropping up on the size of a cash reserve, total amounts for hometown spending and other areas, and ugly politics and seething animosity took over.

Miami Herald: Did Regaldo’s Airbnb email show bias for hotel industry? Judge said probably

Did Miami Mayor Tomás Regalado show “bias” when he forwarded an email from an Airbnb host to a hotel lobbyist? Judge Beatrice Butchko said probably in a hearing last week. In a transcript from the emergency hearing Wednesday, the judge questioned the mayor’s relationship with hotel lobbyist Jorge Luis Lopez and issued a temporary restraining order blocking the city from going after local Airbnb renters. During the hearing, the judge referenced public records showing that the mayor’s office forwarded an email from an Airbnb host in support of the platform to Lopez’s assistant on Feb. 14. “Mayor Regalado requested that I forward you this email for Jorge Luis Lopez,” the email read.

Sun-Sentinel: Florida’s U.S. 1 tops list of deadliest roads in nation

Another day, another study, another reminder of something most motorists may already know: We travel some of the most dangerous roads in America. Four of the top five deadliest highways in the nation are in Florida, according to a study conducted by Geotab, a Canada-based global fleet management company. U.S. 1 tops the list with 1,011 fatal crashes causing 1,079 deaths over the past decade. The highway runs nearly 530 miles through 13 counties along Florida’s east coast.

Tallahasse Democrat: Health, pension plans moving in state Senate