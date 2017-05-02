Nevada senator with union ties targets insulin price

A first-term Nevada state senator with ties to a union-lobbying group wants to regulate the cost of diabetes medicine.

Democratic Sen. Yvanna Cancela, D-Las Vegas, introduced Senate Bill 265 on March 14, spurring debate about the cost of diabetes medicine and whether government should be in the business of regulating those costs.

Cancela said the bill would help lower the cost of insulin and other diabetes medicine while opponents of the measure say it would have the opposite effect.

The bill aims to create a list of diabetes medications to be treated as essential medicine and a process that would allow patients to get refunds when insulin costs exceed the consumer price index.

It also would create a licensing process for pharmaceutical representatives, forcing manufacturers to disclose marketing and other costs, and make non-profits disclose donations from drug manufacturers.

Cancela said the bill increases transparency from the drug industry, but her own transparency has been called into question.

Prior to her appointment as a senator, Cancela was the political director of the Culinary Union, which represents employees of the majority of the casino resorts in Las Vegas as well a majority of Nevada’s immigrant population.

The bill drew support from the Nevada Diabetes Political Coalition, which was recently created by the Culinary Union. According to Bethany Khan, the union’s director of communications and digital strategy, the coalition is composed of 10 Nevada-based groups that want to help control the cost of diabetes medication.

The coalition launched a week after Cancela introduced her bill to the Legislature.

Cancela said she was not part of the Culinary Union’s discussions about the creation of the coalition but was open to union support of her bill.

“The union, as well as employers, are looking at the rising cost of insulin,” Cancela said.

The Nevada Policy Research Institute’s Communications Director, Michael Schaus, sees a clear conflict of interest in Cancela’s relationship with the union.

“This is not uncommon for the Nevada legislature,” Schaus said. “It’s endemic in most government but here in Nevada, it’s very prevalent.”

Schaus isn’t even sure the bill will have a positive impact, saying it will suppress the market.

“If businesses feel they won’t get a good deal in Nevada, they won’t come to Nevada,” Schaus said.

In the long run, users of insulin could end up paying more than they were before.

“The bill itself will have the opposite effect,” Schaus said.

More opposition for the bill has come from the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), which represents pharmaceutical research companies.

“To suggest, as the bill sponsors have, that there has been no research and development on insulin since its invention is completely inaccurate and false,” Priscilla VanderVeer, deputy vice president of PhRMA, said.

While the bill might not help diabetics, it should solidify Cancela as an ally to the unions. Despite not having an election, Cancela reported campaign contributions from several unions including Nevada Service Employees Union as well as donations from MGM Resorts International and Nevada Health PAC.

The bill is currently in the Senate Health and Human Services committee and was granted a waiver so that it won’t be subjected to any deadlines.