Florida in focus: State lawmakers end budget stalemate, but clash with governor looms

Tampa Bay Times: State lawmakers end budget stalemate, but clash with Rick Scott looms

State lawmakers reached a tentative deal on an $83 billion budget Tuesday that could end the session on time but could put them on a collision course with Gov. Rick Scott. A day after a stalemate threatened to derail the legislative session, Republican leaders in the House and Senate privately hammered out the broad terms of a deal that ensures both sides can claim victory for their top priorities. Sen. Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, confirmed that Enterprise Florida, the state’s economic development agency, would likely survive with an operating budget — but no money for financial incentives to help Scott attract businesses to Florida.

Tallahassee Democrat: Senate medical marijuana bill prohibits smoking

The Senate’s medical marijuana bill is headed to the floor and then most likely to court. The Appropriations Committee cleared the measure, which implements the constitutional amendment voters approved in November. Medical marijuana advocates, however, complain both the Senate and House bills prohibits smoking of the plant, a delivery method amendment supporters say voters approved. Patient advocates, however, still prefer the Senate plan because it is less restrictive than a House proposal.

Miami Herald: Judge blocks Trump from cutting off funds to sanctuary cities

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked President Donald Trump from cutting funds to local governments that provide “sanctuary” to immigration violators, citing Miami-Dade County as an example of a community responding to the financial threat. The temporary injunction by a San Francisco judge prevents Trump from following through with a Jan. 25 order that threatened funding cuts but hasn’t delivered any. The day after Trump’s order, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez overturned county policy and directed local jails to accept all detention requests from immigration authorities.

Orlando Sentinel: Rick Singh sues, accusing 2 political groups of libel in election ads