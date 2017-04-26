Florida in focus: State lawmakers end budget stalemate, but clash with governor looms

Tampa Bay Times: State lawmakers end budget stalemate, but clash with Rick Scott looms
State lawmakers reached a tentative deal on an $83 billion budget Tuesday that could end the session on time but could put them on a collision course with Gov. Rick Scott.
A day after a stalemate threatened to derail the legislative session, Republican leaders in the House and Senate privately hammered out the broad terms of a deal that ensures both sides can claim victory for their top priorities.
Sen. Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, confirmed that Enterprise Florida, the state’s economic development agency, would likely survive with an operating budget — but no money for financial incentives to help Scott attract businesses to Florida.
Tallahassee Democrat: Senate medical marijuana bill prohibits smoking
The Senate’s medical marijuana bill is headed to the floor and then most likely to court. The Appropriations Committee cleared the measure, which implements the constitutional amendment voters approved in November. Medical marijuana advocates, however, complain both the Senate and House bills prohibits smoking of the plant, a delivery method amendment supporters say voters approved.
Patient advocates, however, still prefer the Senate plan because it is less restrictive than a House proposal.
Miami Herald: Judge blocks Trump from cutting off funds to sanctuary cities
A federal judge on Tuesday blocked President Donald Trump from cutting funds to local governments that provide “sanctuary” to immigration violators, citing Miami-Dade County as an example of a community responding to the financial threat.
The temporary injunction by a San Francisco judge prevents Trump from following through with a Jan. 25 order that threatened funding cuts but hasn’t delivered any.
The day after Trump’s order, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez overturned county policy and directed local jails to accept all detention requests from immigration authorities.
Orlando Sentinel: Rick Singh sues, accusing 2 political groups of libel in election ads
Orange County’s property appraiser sued two mysterious groups that spent millions of dollars on mailers and other ads against him during last year’s election, accusing them of libel.
Rick Singh filed the suit in Orange Circuit Court on Tuesday against Leadership for Florida’s Future and For a Better Orange County. The complaint contends the two campaign committees “acted maliciously with knowledge or reckless disregard” and spread “untrue [and] false” claims in a series of campaign ads leading up to Singh’s re-election in November.