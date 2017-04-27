Wisconsin in focus: Bill would let victims, witnesses block body camera releases

Wisconsin State Journal: Bill Would let victims, witnesses block body camera releases

State Republican legislators are circulating a bill that would seal off huge chunks of police body camera video from the public, saying they want to protect the privacy of people shown in the footage. Rep. Jesse Kremer and Sen. Patrick Testin’s bill would exempt footage of everything recorded in public except for injuries, deaths, arrests and searches from the state’s open records law. Video of officer-involved shootings that take place in public would still be accessible. But if footage were taken in a place where someone has a reasonable expectation of privacy, such as a home, police would need permission from victims, witnesses and property owners before the video could be released to the public.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Convict hired to work with mentally disabled over experienced candidates

A state center for the mentally disabled had more than a dozen experienced candidates to choose from, but passed over them to hire a supervisor who has been investigated for four serious offenses and convicted of two over the past 11 years, records show. The state had 12 applicants who had done work supervising staff at the Southern Wisconsin Center in Union Grove or at nearby state prisons and also had private-sector candidates such as a veteran, according to documents released to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel under the state’s open records law.

Post-Crescent: Ex-Iron Work employees get TAA assistance

The U.S. Department of Labor certified a Trade Adjustment Assistance petition from former Brillion Iron Works employees on Wednesday. The certification means the ex-employees will be eligible for additional re-employment benefits, such as job training, income support and job search assistance, paid for by federal funds, which are administrated by states. The program aids workers whose jobs are lost due to foreign trade. Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin lobbied on behalf of the employees who filed the petition on Oct. 5, weeks after Metaldyne Performance Group, of Southfield, Michigan, announced the foundry would close by the end of 2016.

Green Bay Press-Gazette: Stadium board boosts Shipyard, arena projects