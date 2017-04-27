Florida in focus: ‘Unprecedented openness’ slams shut as House, Senate leaders force secret budget deal

Miami Herald: ‘Unprecedented openness’ slams shut as House, Senate leaders force secret budget deal

After promising unprecedented openness, House Speaker Richard Corcoran has spent long days and nights negotiating an elaborate budget deal in secret with Senate counterpart Joe Negron, keeping most other lawmakers and the public in the dark. Like attorneys privately resolving a court case, the two lawyers are cutting deals on tax policy, public school spending, charter school expansion, major environmental projects and levels of local pork-barrel spending. They are also negotiating state worker pay raises, new pension and healthcare plans, changes to statewide tourism and job-incentive programs, and other issues — even a need-based college scholarship program for the children of farmworkers, a Senate priority.

Sun Sentinel: Most Broward teachers to get raises of 4 percent or higher

Broward teachers can expect to receive between 3 and 5 percent salary boosts, with the most experienced instructors slated to take home an extra $2,000 per year. Pay would be retroactive for the 2016 to 2017 school year if the School Board and teachers approve the deal. About 75 percent of teachers would see 4 percent raises or higher, said Superintendent Robert Runcie.

Florida Times-Union: Big donors, political pros on witness list for Day 2 of former U.S. Rep. Brown’s trial

Prosecutors plan to present testimony from a lineup of well-known political donors Thursday for the second day of former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown’s federal fraud trial. Michael Ward, the retiring CEO of CSX, is scheduled to answer questions, as are Husein Cumber, an executive with Florida East Coast Industries and member of JEA’s board of directors and Susie Wiles, a veteran political consultant who ran Donald Trump’s Florida presidential campaign. Gasper Lazzara, an orthodontist and donor to civic causes, is also scheduled to talk about his support for One Door for Education, the self-described scholarship fund bogus that prosecutors said collected $800,000 but awarded just $1,200 in scholarships.

Tampa Bay Times: As Spring Hill turns 50, longtime residents contemplate its future

Greg Kirkland looked down his street near Kass Circle — the original commercial core of Spring Hill — and considered the future of his now 50-year-old community. Most of Spring Hill lacks sidewalks, he pointed out, and Kass is dominated by down-market enterprises, including a thrift store and a used furniture outlet. The houses in Spring Hill are too spread out to support any real community hub, he added, and are mostly occupied by financially strapped residents. Kirkland, 52, a flooring contractor who has lived in Spring Hill on and off for 15 years, said only partly in jest that it may be time to start over from scratch.

Palm Beach Post: Why Realtors hate Trump’s proposal to double the standard deduction