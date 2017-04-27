New regulations could mean longer waits for medicine

By Ben Yount – Watchdog.org

Legislation filed at the Illinois Capitol could have consumers waiting hours or longer for their prescriptions.

The idea is simple: make sure pharmacists aren’t overworked and that they have time to talk with patients.

The proposed fix isn’t as simple. Rob Karr, head of the Illinois Retail Merchants’ Association, said some lawmakers are pushing a plan backed by the Teamster’s union to limit pharmacists to filling no more than 10 prescriptions per hour. The legislation also mandates pharmacists take an hour-long break each eight-hour shift.

Karr says a 10-script limit might leave patients waiting or without their medicine.

“Let’s assume a pharmacist is on prescription nine, and a mother with two prescriptions comes in, does she have to wait until the next hour?” Karr asked. “What if a cancer patient, who can easily have 10 prescriptions by themselves, walks in and gets them filled. Does that constitute the bulk of the pharmacists’ duties for the next 45 minutes?”

There also are concerns about small town and inner city pharmacies that only have one pharmacist on staff.

Karr says the proposal is an attempt by the Teamsters to get from the legislature what they cannot get on their own.

The Teamsters represent a small number of pharmacists in the Chicago area.

“They’ve been unable to win these things at the bargaining table, so they are turning to the Assembly,” Karr said.

Garth Reynolds, executive director of the Illinois Pharmacists Association and a practicing pharmacist, said his organization opposes the bill.

“We’re against the bill as it’s currently written,” Reynolds said. “That’s an unreasonable ask not only for pharmacy but for the public in general.”

Someone being released from a hospital might need as many as 12 or more prescriptions, Reynolds noted. What’s a pharmacist to do in that situation?

Reynolds said his association is lobbying lawmakers to vote against the measure.

The bill remains stuck in the House Rules Committee.