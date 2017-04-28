Wisconsin in focus: Wisconsin Trump voters give him A+ to C

Green Bay Press-Gazette: Wisconsin Trump voters give him A+ to C-

As Trump’s presidency approached Saturday’s 100-day mark, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin reporters sat down with his supporters across America’s Dairyland. Reporters spoke in depth with 17 voters who backed Trump in November to get their opinions of his performance. We asked them how Trump was doing, and to assign him a letter grade. They gave him mostly solid grades and insisted the real-estate mogul will deliver on many of his promises from his anti-establishment, “drain the swamp” presidential campaign.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Property values climb in city of Milwaukee

Property values in Milwaukee have increased about 4.5% citywide. The new figures for 2017 include assessed values of residential properties in the city, which have increased approximately 3%, and apartments, which have jumped nearly 10%. The increases mean the average home value in the City of Milwaukee is $103,000, up from $100,000 in 2016, an official said. That figure includes single-family homes, as well as two- and three-family homes.

Post-Crescent: Marijuana legalization faces uphill battle

While state legislators recently allowed the use of a marijuana extract for specific medical purposes, don’t expect marijuana legalization to expand anytime soon. State Rep. Amanda Stuck told an audience in Appleton on Thursday that Wisconsin is a long way from allowing recreational or widespread medical use of marijuana. “While (the CBD oil bill) wasn’t everything we wanted, it was a step in the right direction,” Stuck said. “…Frankly, I don’t think we are very close to having fully legalized medical marijuana.”

Wisconsin State Journal: State Assembly to vote next week on controversial high-capacity wells bill

Republicans who control the state Assembly have set a Tuesday vote for a controversial bill to dial back oversight of high-capacity wells, even as Democrats and environmental groups continued to say the bill is being rushed to the desk of Gov. Scott Walker. It’s at least the second time in recent weeks that critics assailed supporters of the bill as moving forward too speedily and without sufficient public input. The full Senate passed the bill earlier this month after one of its committees approved it by paper ballot. “All signs point to this bill is being rushed and not thoroughly vetted,” said Amber Meyer Smith, a spokeswoman for Clean Wisconsin, an environmental group that opposes the measure.

LaCrosse Tribune: GOP legislation would require UW campuses to discipline students who disrupt speech