Florida in focus: Plastic war: Coral Gables set to ban the bag

Miami Herald: Plastic war: Coral Gables set to ban the bag

David Lewis remembers what it was like a few years ago immediately after the city of San Jose, California, passed a law prohibiting supermarkets and other stores from giving shoppers plastic bags for their purchases. Some vocal residents argued that getting a plastic bag at the grocery store was their god-given right. Some even threatened to vote out local officials who supported the ban. “What we found was there were a few loud people who were very anxious about this change,” said Lewis, executive director of the environmental group Save the Bay. “But we really found no significant problem among consumers in adjusting.” Lewis said that within about a week, most San Jose residents were bringing reusable bags when they shopped.

Tallahassee Democrat: Gambling deal closer, including dog racing, but larger problems remain

Lawmakers are closer to a gambling deal that could expand gambling in Florida and toss a requirement that sites offer dog racing or other live events if they want to feature card games. But the fixes being debated by House and Senate leaders leave Florida’s gambling environment fundamentally broken, some industry leaders say. The House, which has fought expansion of gambling, offered to allow voters to approve eliminating the requirement that track owners provide dog or horse racing if they want to offer card games like poker.

Tampa Bay Times: Bill proposes to cloud Sunshine Law by letting elected officials meet privately

The Florida Constitution and the state’s famed Sunshine Law give residents the right to observe meetings held by their elected officials. But a bill going to the state House floor today would render significant aspects of that constitutional guarantee meaningless by allowing local elected officials — from city and county commissioners to school board members — to meet behind closed doors and discuss public matters in secret. The proposed law (HB 843) from Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Naples, would exempt from open meetings requirements any gatherings between two members of a local, county or state agency board or commission. Those officials wouldn’t have to give any notice about their meeting and they wouldn’t have to keep any records of what they discuss. The exemption would apply to boards or commissions with at least five members.

Orlando Sentinel: Florida teacher accused of calling students ‘murderers’ for raising livestock

An Ocala science teacher stands to lose his job after school officials said he harassed and called Future Farmers of America students “murderers” for raising livestock to be sold for slaughter. Middle school teacher Thomas Roger Allison Jr., 53, has been placed on unpaid leave from Horizon Academy at Marion Oaks near Ocala, according to a Marion County school district letter documenting the case. In a written recommendation for termination, Superintendent of Schools Heidi Maier said Allison “has engaged in a repeated, egregious pattern of mistreating, ridiculing, insulting, intimidating, embarrassing bullying and abusing FFA students, crushing their dreams and causing them to feel that they must discontinue FFA activities to enjoy a peaceful school environment.”

The Gainesville Sun: Florida governor: Actions are legal in fight with prosecutor