Wisconsin in focus: All but 2 farmers affected by milk dustup have newbuyers

Wisconsin State Journal: All but 2 farmers affected by milk dustup have new buyers

WATERLOO — Life is back to normal for Waterloo dairy farmers Shane and Jennifer Sauer following an April they’d rather soon forget. On Monday, milk produced by the Sauers’ 120 cows began shipping to the couple’s new processor, Rolling Hills Dairy Producers Cooperative in Monroe, which informed the couple five days ago it would take their milk under a long-term arrangement. “Getting that call (from Rolling Hills) was the closest thing to our best day ever,” Jennifer Sauer said Monday from her Waterloo farm, which hosted media from around Wisconsin and Canada as well as state dairy industry representatives to discuss the dairy crisis the state has faced the past month. “It was a huge relief.” The Sauers were among 67 dairy farmers informed in early April by Greenwood-based milk processor Grassland Dairy Products Inc. that it would stop taking their milk after April 30 because it had lost its Canadian customers for ultra-filtered milk, a high-protein ingredient used in cheese production.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Senate to vote on bills targeting heroin, regulations

MADISON – The state would clamp down on Wisconsin’s opiate problem by expanding treatment, hiring special agents and establishing a charter school for addicted teens, under legislation that the state Senate is set to approve Tuesday. Passage in the Senate would send the bills to Gov. Scott Walker, who called for them earlier this year and is expected to approve them. Senators are also scheduled to take up bills to make cheese the official state dairy produce, loosen rules for water skiing, and make it a longer and more complex process for state agencies to approve new regulations. The measures focusing on heroin and opioid addiction enjoy bipartisan support but sparked passionate debate in the Assembly last month over whether they do enough to reduce the hundreds of overdose deaths each year in Wisconsin from the problem.

TMJ4.com: Proposal would eliminate Wisconsin license for hair stylists

In the state of Wisconsin, cosmetologists and barbers are required to be licensed to practice, however, one group is hoping to change that with a new bill. Mike Nichols, President of the Wisconsin Policy Research Institute said Wisconsin is overly burdensome by regulating professions that shouldn’t need it, like cosmetologists and barbers. “We have a lot of folks who have not had the opportunity and have not had jobs and have not been able to create businesses,” Nichols said. “Government has been an impediment to that with regulations they impose on a wide variety of professions.”

