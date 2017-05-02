Florida in focus: State senate passes property tax proposal

Orlando Sentinel: Senate passes property tax cut proposal

TALLAHASSEE – Florida homeowners will likely get the chance to vote next year on whether to cut their property taxes by an average of about $275 a year. The Senate on Monday approved HJR 7105, which would put on the 2018 ballot an additional $25,000 homestead exemption. The plan is a top priority of House Speaker Richard Corcoran, R-Land O’Lakes, so it is almost certain to pass his chamber this week. Voters would have to approve it with 60 percent of the vote for it to take effect in 2019. The bill is part of a broad deal on the $83 billion budget between Corcoran and Senate President Joe Negron, R-Stuart, who this week agreed to environmental projects and higher education funding.

Tampa Bay Times: Vinik-Cascade partnership floats idea of more tax money for bigger project

TAMPA — The development plan has grown from $1 billion to $3 billion, so the Jeff Vinik-Cascade Investment partnership is talking to local officials about expanding the public’s financial commitment to the project, too. Discussions are in the early stages, say officials and executives with Strategic Property Partners, the Tampa real estate company set up by Vinik and Cascade, a private capital fund launched by Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates. No hard numbers have been mentioned, and no financial request has been made. The city of Tampa and Hillsborough County have already committed a total of up to $100 million in downtown property tax revenues to reimburse SPP for realigning streets, putting in new water, sewer and drainage pipes, and making other public improvements on its 40 acres near Amalie Arena.

Miami Herald: Senate gun bill goes straight to House floor

In an extremely rare move, House leaders are rushing a gun bill that none of their members have considered to the floor during the final week of session. Lawmakers in the House will take up SB 616 on Tuesday — a Senate-approved proposal that would allow concealed weapons permit-holders to store their guns with security while visiting state courthouses. The Rules & Policy Committee, chaired by future House speaker and Miami Lakes Republican Rep. Jose Oliva, put the bill on the daily floor calendar after senators passed it on Friday.

The Florida Times Union: Florida Blue glitch leads to overdrawn bank accounts