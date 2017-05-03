Wisconsin in focus: GOP plan would hike taxes on gas, slash income taxes and borrowing

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: GOP plan would hike Wisconsin taxes on gas, slash income taxes and borrowing

Wisconsin would hike taxes on gasoline and slash income taxes and borrowing for roads, under a proposal being discussed privately by top Assembly Republicans.

The sweeping plan by Rep. Dale Kooyenga (R-Brookfield) is expected to be presented to rank-and-file GOP lawmakers in the Assembly as soon as Thursday and then to the public.

Several sources who have had parts of the plan shared with them cautioned that its details have been changing and could shift again. But the plan takes on a pair of ambitious goals over the coming years: filling a long-term shortfall in the state roads fund while remaking the state’s income taxes in a more conservative mold.

Wisconsin State Journal: Madison School Board OKs big change in employee health insurance options

Employees of the Madison School District will have one fewer health insurance provider to choose from, requiring just over 1,000 employees to find a new primary care doctor.

But the estimated $3 million the district will save from dropping Unity, its highest-cost provider, will help bankroll increased compensation for the district’s roughly 4,000 employees, while covering any additional premium costs the new state budget may require them to pay.

The changes, which Superintendent Jen Cheatham recommended last month in her budget proposal for next school year, were approved in a special board meeting Monday and will take effect July 1. Members will vote on the full budget June 26.

The Capitol Times: Bill loosening regulations of high-capacity wells headed to governor’s desk

Changes for high-capacity wells in Wisconsin are headed to Gov. Scott Walker’s desk.

The state Assembly approved a plan Tuesday night that would loosen regulations on how high-capacity wells could be repaired, reconstructed or transferred to a new owner. It was the last legislative vote in a years-long battle over the proposed changes.

The bill, which carried over from the Senate, was one of the Assembly’s last orders of business Tuesday after a seven-hour session. It passed along party lines, 62-35, with one member abstaining. The Senate passed the bill last month.

LaCrosse Tribune: Wisconsin legislature passes bill targeting opiods

Wisconsin lawmakers passed a package of bills Tuesday designed to combat opioid abuse, which has reached epidemic proportions and causes more overdose deaths than there are traffic deaths in the state.

The nine proposals approved nearly unanimously by the Senate were expected to be quickly signed by Gov. Scott Walker, who called lawmakers into a special session to take up the bills and draw attention to opioid abuse. Walker thanked lawmakers in a tweet and said he looked forward to signing the bills. The Assembly passed two more opioid-related proposals Tuesday evening as well.