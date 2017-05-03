Florida in focus: Legislature can’t agree how to spend $83 billion

Miami Herald: Legislature can’t agree how to spend $83 billion, so session goes to OT

Florida’s legislative session will head into overtime after two top Republicans – privately negotiating billions of dollars’ worth of spending and substantive policy – failed to meet a deadline to get an $83 billion budget done Tuesday night, so that the session could have ended on time on Friday.

As time expired Tuesday, Senate President Joe Negron, R-Stuart, and House Appropriations Chairman Carlos Trujillo, R-Miami, both said the 60-day session would have to be prolonged, but they didn’t yet know for how long.

“We will definitely not complete the budget work prior to the end of Friday,” Negron told reporters Tuesday evening – a few hours after House Speaker Richard Corcoran, R-Land O’Lakes, downplayed the increasingly expected delay by saying an on-time budget was still “90 percent likely.”

Sun Sentinel: Palm Beach County considers raising sales tax

Palm Beach County’s sales tax could go up again, this time to help pay for firefighters and other emergency services.

Just six months after voters approved raising the sales tax to pay for fixing aging schools, parks and roads, the County Commission on Tuesday agreed to consider pushing for another sales tax boost.

The proposal could raise the sales tax from 7 cents to 7.5 cents per dollar spent on everything from a new shirt to a new car.

Orlando Sentinel: Make it easier for companies to set up 5G equipment on public lands, lawmakers say

Local governments are blasting a bill that would let telecommunications giants attach suitcase-sized boxes to telephone poles on public property at a modest cost and with little oversight as part of the new superfast 5G wireless technology.

According to the bill that sailed through the Legislature last week, governments would be prohibited from charging telecommunications companies — such as AT&T, Verizon and Sprint — more than $150 per pole annually to use the public right of way for their equipment.

With a $150 cap, Florida counties stand to lose as much as $145 million — including $17 million in Central Florida — annually if the bill becomes law, according to estimates from the Florida Association of Counties, which strongly opposes the bill.

Tampa Bay Tribune: Most Tampa homes still worth less than during the boom

Despite a robust real estate market, only 10 percent of Tampa Bay homes have rebounded to their pre-recession peak value, a new report says.

The findings by Trulia, an online real estate database, reinforce those of another recent study. That one found that while Tampa Bay home sellers are enjoying the largest price gains in 10 years, the gains are less than half of what they were in the bubble days of the mid 2000s.

According to the Trulia analysis released today, the bay area isn’t alone in its slow recovery among the nation’s 100 largest metro areas. Only about a third of all homes nationally have seen their values rebound to what they were before the housing crash.